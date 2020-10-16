With the festive season in India being just around the corner, it is only natural for companies to be at their best wooing buyers with offers of discounts, cashback, freebies, and what-not. Take for instance the Chinese company Xiaomi that just announced its Diwali with Mi sales program which is in its 5th edition this year.

The company also said there is going to be exciting deals applicable to almost its entire range of devices. Those include smartphones, smart TVs, smart water purifiers, fitness bands, and such. The sale starts on October 16 and will last till October 21, 2020. However, members of the Mi VIP club will have early access to the deals starting October 15.

What’s more, Mi Fans also stand to win a whopping Rs 1 crore by playing the Pathaka Run that will be held on the Mi Store App during the time the sale would be held. That is not all as there is going to be an Rs. 1 flash sale as well held each day wherein a new product would be offered for sale for that amount.

Meanwhile, here are is a compilation of all of the offers that form part of the Diwali with Mi sales event.

Product Variant Current SP Discounted Price Discount Additional Discount Mi 10 8GB+128GB 49,999 44,999 5,000 8GB+256GB 54,999 49,999 5,000 Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB+128GB 15,999 14,499 1,500 4GB+64GB 13,999 12,999 1,000 6GB+128GB 16,999 15,999 1,000 Redmi Note 9 4GB+64GB 11,999 10,999 1,000 4GB+128GB 13,499 12,499 1,000 6GB+128GB 14,999 13,999 1,000 Redmi 9 Prime 4GB+128GB 11,999 10,999 1,000 Redmi Note 8 4GB+64GB 12,499 11,499 1,000 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB+64GB 16,999 15,999 1,000 8GB+128GB 19,999 18,999 1,000 6GB+128GB 18,499 17,999 500 Redmi 8A dual 3GB+64GB 8,999 8,499 500 3GB+32GB 8,299 7,999 300 2GB+32GB 7,499 7,299 200

Ecosystem products