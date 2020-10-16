With the festive season in India being just around the corner, it is only natural for companies to be at their best wooing buyers with offers of discounts, cashback, freebies, and what-not. Take for instance the Chinese company Xiaomi that just announced its Diwali with Mi sales program which is in its 5th edition this year.

The company also said there is going to be exciting deals applicable to almost its entire range of devices. Those include smartphones, smart TVs, smart water purifiers, fitness bands, and such. The sale starts on October 16 and will last till October 21, 2020. However, members of the Mi VIP club will have early access to the deals starting October 15.

What’s more, Mi Fans also stand to win a whopping Rs 1 crore by playing the Pathaka Run that will be held on the Mi Store App during the time the sale would be held. That is not all as there is going to be an Rs. 1 flash sale as well held each day wherein a new product would be offered for sale for that amount.

Meanwhile, here are is a compilation of all of the offers that form part of the Diwali with Mi sales event.

 

Product Variant Current SP Discounted Price Discount Additional Discount
Mi  10 8GB+128GB 49,999 44,999 5,000  
8GB+256GB 54,999 49,999 5,000  
Redmi Note 9 Pro

 

 4GB+128GB 15,999 14,499 1,500  
4GB+64GB 13,999 12,999 1,000  
6GB+128GB 16,999 15,999 1,000  
Redmi Note 9

 

 4GB+64GB 11,999 10,999 1,000  
4GB+128GB 13,499 12,499 1,000  
6GB+128GB 14,999 13,999 1,000  
Redmi 9 Prime 4GB+128GB 11,999 10,999 1,000  
Redmi Note 8 4GB+64GB 12,499 11,499 1,000  
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

 

 6GB+64GB 16,999 15,999 1,000  
8GB+128GB 19,999 18,999 1,000  
6GB+128GB 18,499 17,999 500  
Redmi 8A dual

 

 3GB+64GB 8,999 8,499 500  
3GB+32GB 8,299 7,999 300  
2GB+32GB 7,499 7,299 200  

 

Ecosystem products

Product Current SP Discounted Price Discount Additional Discount

 
Mi Smart Band 4 2299 1999 300  
Mi TV 4A Pro (43) 22499 21999 500  
Mi TV 4X (50) 31999 30999 1,000  
Mi TV Stick 2799 2299 500  
Mi Box 4K 3499 3299 200  
Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV) 12999 10999 2,000  
Mi Air Purifier 3 10999 9999 1,000  
Mi Air Purifier 2C 6999 5999 1,000  
Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p 2899 2299 600  
Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 2999 2499 500  

 