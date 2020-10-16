With the festive season in India being just around the corner, it is only natural for companies to be at their best wooing buyers with offers of discounts, cashback, freebies, and what-not. Take for instance the Chinese company Xiaomi that just announced its Diwali with Mi sales program which is in its 5th edition this year.
The company also said there is going to be exciting deals applicable to almost its entire range of devices. Those include smartphones, smart TVs, smart water purifiers, fitness bands, and such. The sale starts on October 16 and will last till October 21, 2020. However, members of the Mi VIP club will have early access to the deals starting October 15.
What’s more, Mi Fans also stand to win a whopping Rs 1 crore by playing the Pathaka Run that will be held on the Mi Store App during the time the sale would be held. That is not all as there is going to be an Rs. 1 flash sale as well held each day wherein a new product would be offered for sale for that amount.
Meanwhile, here are is a compilation of all of the offers that form part of the Diwali with Mi sales event.
|Product
|Variant
|Current SP
|Discounted Price
|Discount
|Additional Discount
|Mi 10
|8GB+128GB
|49,999
|44,999
|5,000
|8GB+256GB
|54,999
|49,999
|5,000
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|4GB+128GB
|15,999
|14,499
|1,500
|4GB+64GB
|13,999
|12,999
|1,000
|6GB+128GB
|16,999
|15,999
|1,000
|Redmi Note 9
|4GB+64GB
|11,999
|10,999
|1,000
|4GB+128GB
|13,499
|12,499
|1,000
|6GB+128GB
|14,999
|13,999
|1,000
|Redmi 9 Prime
|4GB+128GB
|11,999
|10,999
|1,000
|Redmi Note 8
|4GB+64GB
|12,499
|11,499
|1,000
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|6GB+64GB
|16,999
|15,999
|1,000
|8GB+128GB
|19,999
|18,999
|1,000
|6GB+128GB
|18,499
|17,999
|500
|Redmi 8A dual
|3GB+64GB
|8,999
|8,499
|500
|3GB+32GB
|8,299
|7,999
|300
|2GB+32GB
|7,499
|7,299
|200
Ecosystem products
|Product
|Current SP
|Discounted Price
|Discount
|Additional Discount
|Mi Smart Band 4
|2299
|1999
|300
|Mi TV 4A Pro (43)
|22499
|21999
|500
|Mi TV 4X (50)
|31999
|30999
|1,000
|Mi TV Stick
|2799
|2299
|500
|Mi Box 4K
|3499
|3299
|200
|Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV)
|12999
|10999
|2,000
|Mi Air Purifier 3
|10999
|9999
|1,000
|Mi Air Purifier 2C
|6999
|5999
|1,000
|Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p
|2899
|2299
|600
|Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2
|2999
|2499
|500