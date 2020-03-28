Mi 10 Lite- World’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone: Specs, Features & Price

Xiaomi has now launched the Mi 10 Lite alongside Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagships, globally via an online event. The device is the most affordable 5G smartphone by the company and costs about EUR 349 (about Rs. 29,000) in European markets. Let’s have a look at its detailed specifications and features.

Mi 10 Lite 5G Full Specifications

The Mi 10 Lite 5G comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED TruColor Display with optimised colour accuracy. It bears a Full-HD+ resolution and water-drop notch on top. The panel further touts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of about 392PPI.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC which is an octa-core chip, built on the 7nm process. The integrated X52 modem allows for 5G cellular connectivity on the device. Whereas, the Adreno 620 GPU handles graphics duties. Plus, Xiaomi has also included its LiquidCool system to help with better heat management.

The device comes in a total of two configurations, including 6/64GB and 6/128GB RAM and storage (UFS 2.1) options. There’s also a microSDXC card slot for further storage expansion.

For photography, the Mi 10 Lite gets a total of four cameras at the rear, laid out in a squircle module. The setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8µm pixels, and PDAF, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The camera includes features like Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. Other sensors include a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel shooter, housed in dot-notch upfront.

On the software front, it runs Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 11 based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,160mAh large battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.5. For unlocking the phone, Xiaomi has given an in-display fingerprint scanner alongside the face unlock feature.

Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has been priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base model. Whereas, the 6/128GB RAM and storage model will retail for EUR 399 (about Rs. 33,400).

It’ll be available in white, grey, and blue/green gradient colour options. And will go on sale by early May in the European markets. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed anything about the Indian availability of the device.