MG Motors India today introduced the new seven-seater model of its SUV Gloster Savvy with an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs. 37.28 lakh. This happens to be the latest addition to the Gloster range which the company said is in accordance with customer demand for a large model of the SUV that can seat seven.

The latest model otherwise carries forward all the goodies that the range already comes with, which includes being among the first SUV launched in India having Level 1 autonomous driving features. The SUV comes with multiple driving modes to suit different terrain or driving conditions, which includes the Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS for ease in driving.

Among the other cool features the SUV comes with include integration of i-SMART technology as well as a BorgWarner Transfer case for true off-roading capability. Apart from these, the Gloster Savvy also boasts of convenient features such as 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a driver seat massager system.

Power comes from a 2.0 liter Twin Turbo diesel engine with a peak power output of 200 PS and 480 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is also backed by an industry-first MY MG Shield ownership package which, as the company explained, provides for a customer-centric after-sales service package. There are more than 200 maintenance packages that customers can choose from.

The customized maintenance and service package are on top of the standard 3-3-3 package that MY MG Shield already provides for. As per this, buyers are entitled to three years or 100,000 kilometers warranty coverage, three years of roadside assistance, and three labor-free periodic services.