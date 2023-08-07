MG Motor India and Prestige Group join hands to strengthen Community EV charging infrastructure in Bangalore

MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, today announced its collaboration with Prestige Group, India’s leading real estate developers, to set up 100 EV chargers across all prominent properties of Prestige Group in Bangalore. The association reinforces MG’s commitment towards setting up a robust charging ecosystem under the ‘MG Charge’ initiative.

MG Motor India aims to boost sustainable mobility by introducing MG Comet EV and MG ZSEV to Prestige Group. This collaboration emphasizes their joint dedication to sustainable development and enhancing the EV charging infrastructure in the nation. Prestige Group’s management and employees will utilize these cars for their daily commute, enjoying a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option while experiencing the advantages of electric mobility.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, stated, ” At MG, we firmly believe that installing EV chargers is about leading the charge towards sustainability and innovation. As responsible corporate citizens, we have a duty to pave the way for a cleaner and greener tomorrow, making electric mobility accessible and convenient for all. Together, with Prestige Group, we are committed to driving positive change and enriching lives through cleaner and greener transportation options.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Mr Javed Shafiq Rao, CEO, Property Management, Prestige Group said, “The strategic partnership between Prestige Group and MG Motor India will pave the way for a sustainable and eco-friendly future for Bangalore. We recognize our responsibilities towards our communities and the environment as leading companies. This collaboration will further make a significant advancement in our commitment to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everybody. With this partnership, Prestige Group aims to strengthen Bangalore’s community EV charging infrastructure, allowing people to embrace electric vehicles with confidence. We are convinced that sustainable transportation is more than a choice; it is a communal obligation to protect our world for future generations. We aspire to ignite transformative change that is in sync with the city’s values via creativity, passion, and a profound sense of responsibility.”

Under the ‘MG Charge’ initiative, MG Motor India plans to install 1,000 EV SMART chargers across India to support the country’s EV charging infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility nationwide. MG’s new SMART chargers will be Type 2 chargers that will support most of the leading current and future EVs. This initiative will pave the way for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

MG Motor India and Prestige Group is determined to set a precedent in India’s automotive industry with this transformative initiative, a significant step towards a green and clean future.