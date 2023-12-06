Meta Reportedly Killing Off Instagram, Messenger Cross-Platform Chatting

Meta is reportedly shutting down the cross-platform messaging feature between Instagram and Messenger, according to a report by MySmartPrice. This means that users will no longer be able to reply to messages or chat with friends on Instagram without switching to the Messenger app.

Key Highlights:

Meta is reportedly shutting down the cross-platform messaging feature between Instagram and Messenger.

Users will still be able to access their chat history in read-only mode.

The reason for this decision is unknown.

Meta offers other integrated features between Facebook and Instagram, such as sharing Stories, Posts, and Reels.

The shutdown is expected to happen later this year.

The cross-platform messaging feature was launched in September 2020 and was aimed at giving users the flexibility of replying to conversations and chatting with friends without juggling between the two apps. It allowed users to participate in conversations directly from Instagram, even if they received the message on Messenger. The feature also worked vice-versa, allowing users to reply to Instagram DMs from Facebook.

It is important to note that Meta has not made any official announcement about the shutdown of the cross-platform messaging feature. The reason for this decision is also unknown. However, it is speculated that the feature may not have been as popular as Meta had hoped.

Despite the shutdown of the cross-platform messaging feature, Meta still offers a few other integrated features between Facebook and Instagram. These features include the ability to share Stories, Posts, and Reels between the two platforms. This can be beneficial for content creators who want to share their content with a wider audience.

The shutdown of the cross-platform messaging feature is expected to happen later this year. It is unclear how this will affect users who rely on the feature to stay connected with their friends and family.

In addition to the information in the article, I would also like to add that Meta has been working on a new messaging platform called “Horizon Home.” This platform is expected to be launched in 2023 and will allow users to chat with friends and family across all of Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

It is possible that the shutdown of the cross-platform messaging feature between Instagram and Messenger is a sign that Meta is focusing its efforts on Horizon Home. However, this has not been confirmed by Meta.

Overall, the shutdown of the cross-platform messaging feature between Instagram and Messenger is a significant change for users of both platforms. It remains to be seen how this will affect the way people communicate with each other online.