MediaTek Helio G99 to Power the Next-generation of 4G Gaming Smartphones

Ads

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, today unveiled that devices powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G99 processor will shortly launch in India. Built on the TSMC 6nm process, this chipset is designed to deliver incredible gaming performance and exceptional power efficiency for 4G smartphones.

MediaTek Helio G99 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that features an array of technologies that boost the mobile gaming experience with industry-leading AI performance, vivid visuals, and rapid-sensing touchscreens, among others. The chipset is equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies like Resource Management Engine 2.0, to ensure sustained performance with dynamic management of GPU, CPU, and memory, the Networking Engine 2.0 enables faster response and better connectivity to foster uninterrupted services.

Key features include:

Ads

The G99 is the first MediaTek Helio 4G gaming smartphone chip built using the exceptionally power-efficient TSMC 6nm-class chip production process, MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 lite optimizes CPU, GPU, and memory to ensure smooth and longer gameplay with maximized battery life. Octa-core CPU & two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2GHz, plus a highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU. High-resolution Full HD+ displays with superfast 120Hz refresh rates, without needing costly extra hardware. 108MP camera for bigger pictures and dual simultaneous image capture with zero latency Fast Cat-13 4G LTE-A downlink and 4×4 MIMO, 256QAM, eMBMS, and HPUE, for faster average speeds and more reliable connections even in high network traffic. Dual SIM for VoLTE and ViLTE services

MediaTek Helio G series chips power the core of an incredible gaming experience for new generation 4G gaming smartphones. MediaTek’s technology innovations strive to enhance the user’s experience by making premium technology accessible to everyone.