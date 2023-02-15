MediaTek Helio G36 chipset announced for budget gaming phones

Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled a new entry-level chipset, the MediaTek Helio G36, which is a successor to the popular Helio G35. The new processor is designed to power budget gaming phones in India and is expected to be primarily used in phones under the INR 10,000 price bracket. The Helio G36 is based on TSMC’s 12nm process and features eight Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at 2.2GHz, along with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The chipset packs MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies, which include Resource Management Engine 2.0 for sustained performance with dynamic management of GPU, CPU, and memory. It also includes Networking Engine 2.0 for faster response and better connectivity for uninterrupted services. Additionally, the Helio G36 supports FHD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Apart from that, the Helio G36 also supports dual cameras of two 13MP lenses or up to 50MP single sensors, along with hardware-based imaging features like bokeh effects, MEMA 3DNR, and multi-frame noise reduction.

The all-new MediaTek Helio G36 SoC can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps and has dual 4G VoLTE support along with integrated dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS. As the Helio G36 is an entry-level chipset, it is expected to be used in affordable smartphones. More details about the chipset’s availability and the smartphone brands that will use it are expected to be revealed soon.