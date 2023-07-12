MediaTek Diversifies Mobile Offerings with Dimensity 6000 Series for Mainstream 5G Devices

MediaTek today officially launched its new Dimensity 6000 series along with a chipset designed to enhance the next generation of mainstream 5G devices. The Dimensity 6100+ SoC delivers premium features—including exceptional power efficiency, vivid displays, high frame rates, AI-powered camera technologies, leading low power consumption, and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity—at an accessible price point.

“As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs.”

The Dimensity 6100+ integrates an enhanced 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation, significantly reducing power consumption contributed by MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology. This chip features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, offering notable enhancements, including support for AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, outstanding UX and GPU performance, and rich peripheral features.

Other key features of the Dimensity 6100+ chipset include:

Up to 108MP Non-ZSL camera support.

Up to 2K 30fps video capture.

UltraSave 3.0+ technology offers 20% reduced 5G power consumption compared to competitive solutions.

Powerful camera features including AI-bokeh for stunning portraits and selfies; working with Arcsoft, MediaTek is also bringing AI-color technology to mainstream devices so users can showcase their creativity.

Premium 10-bit display support: Reproduces more than one billion colors for vibrant images and videos, along with support for 90Hz to 120Hz frame rates for a smooth user experience.

MediaTek’s broad 5G portfolio expands across different price tiers to make great mobile experiences more accessible. The Dimensity 9000 series is designed for flagship smartphones and tablets; the Dimensity 8000 family is geared for premium mobile devices; and the Dimensity 7000 lineup expands the company’s range of high-tech devices. The new Dimensity 6000 series will now democratize higher-end features to mainstream 5G devices.

The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2023.

To learn more about MediaTek’s mobile platform, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.