MediaTek Committed to Driving Faster Adoption of 5G and Future Technologies across Smart Phones and Smart Devices Ecosystem in India

MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, hosted 11th Chapter of MediaTek Technology Diaries themed ‘Brilliant Technology the World Relies On’, focusing on the latest technology trends from MediaTek in smartphones and smart devices market in India. The company showcased its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technology and an innovation-based line-up of 5G chipsets, including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 8200 and 1080 and other chipsets like MediaTek Helio G99, Pentonic 1000, Kompanio 520 and 528, Filogic 880 and 380, T800 5G Modem Solutions among others.

“As India enters its watershed moment of 5G adoption in 2023, MediaTek is well on track to drive 5G adoption with our increased commitment towards working with global as well as Indian OEMs and expanding our R&D facilities in India. We are playing a vision-led pivotal by creating brilliant experiences through flagship and premium solutions for everyone, basis their diverse and changing demands. Today, we can proudly say that MediaTek is becoming ubiquitous in the entire smartphones and smart devices ecosystem,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Key technologies showcased during the event include: