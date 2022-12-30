MediaTek Committed to Driving Faster Adoption of 5G and Future Technologies across Smart Phones and Smart Devices Ecosystem in India

MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, hosted 11th Chapter of MediaTek Technology Diaries themed ‘Brilliant Technology the World Relies On’, focusing on the latest technology trends from MediaTek in smartphones and smart devices market in India. The company showcased its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technology and an innovation-based line-up of 5G chipsets, including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 8200 and 1080 and other chipsets like MediaTek Helio G99, Pentonic 1000, Kompanio 520 and 528, Filogic 880 and 380, T800 5G Modem Solutions among others.
“As India enters its watershed moment of 5G adoption in 2023, MediaTek is well on track to drive 5G adoption with our increased commitment towards working with global as well as Indian OEMs and expanding our R&D facilities in India. We are playing a vision-led pivotal by creating brilliant experiences through flagship and premium solutions for everyone, basis their diverse and changing demands. Today, we can proudly say that MediaTek is becoming ubiquitous in the entire smartphones and smart devices ecosystem,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.
Key technologies showcased during the event include:
- MediaTek Dimensity 9200: First smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz, and the first featuring the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU, MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology, MediaTek MiraVision 890 enabling intelligent power efficiency, all-day gaming, ultra-sharp image capturing and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity.
- MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Integrated with an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, and powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, the chip offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm class chip production process.
- MediaTek T800: The superfast and power-efficient 5G thin modem solution with high-performance 4nm process node delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks to maximize the battery life.
- MediaTek Pentonic 1000: The latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) designed for 4K 120Hz displays, integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for smoother video, a powerful AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail.
- MediaTek Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528: These chipsets integrate two premium Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores within an octa-core CPU taking performance for entry Chromebooks to the next level.
- MediaTek Filogic 880 and Filogic 380: Advanced hardware network, full off-load engine on both Wi-Fi and Ethernet interface.