Maxima Watches Unveils the Max Pro Turbo 2: A Revolutionary Smartwatch Tailored for the Contemporary Youth

New Delhi, June 8, 2023: Maxima Watches, a renowned name in the world of timekeeping, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough innovation, the Max Pro Turbo 2. Designed to cater to the tech-savvy and fashion-forward contemporary youth, this smartwatch is set to redefine the way they stay connected, active, and stylish. Packed with a plethora of features and priced affordably at just 1999/-, the Max Pro Turbo 2 offers exceptional value without compromising on quality or functionality. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this smartwatch a must-have for the youth of today:

The Max Pro Turbo 2 boasts a stunning 1.96-inch Ultra HD display that delivers vibrant colors and crystal-clear visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for all your digital needs. Stay effortlessly connected with the one-tap Bluetooth calling function. Seamlessly make and receive calls directly from your wrist, allowing you to stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues on the go. Navigate through menus and features with ease using the active rotating crown function. Stand out from the crowd and make networking a breeze with the personalized QR code feature. Share your contact information or social media profiles effortlessly, making connections more convenient than ever before.

“Our endeavour has always been to provide highest tech enabled smartwatches and embracing the diversity of our nation, the Max Pro Turbo 2 offers Hindi UI support, catering to the needs of Hindi-speaking users and providing them with a seamless and intuitive experience. Commands from your writs makes enriching Experience through the future of technology with the built-in AI voice assistant. Simply speak your commands and let the smartwatch assist you with tasks like setting reminders, checking the weather, and much more, all through natural and intuitive conversations. Consumers’ rising trust in the brand encourages us to keep innovating and designing the best-in-the-market smartwatches,” mentioned Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima.

With advanced ambience sound detection technology, the Max Pro Turbo 2 adapts audio settings based on your surroundings. Enjoy an optimized audio experience, whether you’re in a noisy environment or a quiet setting.

The Max Pro Turbo 2 is available for purchase at all leading retail stores and on Maxima Watches’ official website starting from 1st June, 2023. Discover the future of timekeeping and join us in embracing the technological marvel that is the Maxima Max Pro Turbo 2!