Maxima launches Max Pro Turbo with Active Scrolling Crown and AI Voice Assistant

Maxima Watches, one of India’s leading watch brands, has further extended its smartwatch range after unveiling the Max Pro Turbo. It is equipped with Siri and Google voice assistant with active scrolling crown at an incredible introductory price of Rs 2,999. With hi-end features, Max Pro Turbo is strategically priced to delight users and will be available online exclusively on Amazon Fashion.

Max Pro Turbo is loaded with many user-friendly features such as AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling and Active scrolling crown for zoom, changing watch faces and scroll through features. The stunning metallic body and 1.69” HD IPS screen with brightness topping 550 nits, making it bright and clear even on the sunniest of days. Call muting is another distinctive feature that helps users to mute a call rather than disconnecting just like a smartphone. By pressing the crown, the watch will go into silent mode.

Max Pro Turbo smartwatch incorporates multiple sports mode and monitors SpO2/heart rate and sleep monitoring accurately. To accent on its snazzy look, Turbo comes in a range of exotic colours like midnight black, gold-black, army green and silver. It also boasts 100+ cloud-based watch faces to get a new look every day.

Talking about the launch of their latest smartwatch, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches said, “Maxima is thrilled to get into another online exclusivity with Amazon. Max Pro Turbo is developed with unique points of differentiation. It will be the first watch Made in India with Active Crown Technology and AI Voice assist @Rs2999/- We look forward to a huge response for this cutting edge product on Amazon’’.

On this occasion, Saurabh Srivastava – Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Max Pro Turbo on Amazon Fashion. Our vision is to transform the way India shops fashion and to expand our portfolio with easily accessible trending styles at affordable prices for our customers. The Max Pro Turbo comes with all the modern innovations and technologies that complements the needs of our fashion forward and tech savvy customers with budget friendly option. Amazon.in remains committed to delivering a wide range of selections, convenience and value to our customers.”