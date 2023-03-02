Maxima launches Max Pro Sky smartwatch with advanced Bluetooth Calling and adding Personalised QR Code feature

One of the fastest-growing players in the smart watch manufacturing segment in the country, Maxima, continues to revitalize wearable technologies with the launch of its advanced and stylish smart watches – Max Pro Sky. The new addition to Maxima’s wide range of smart watches are designed with unique features like screen lock with password and options to create personalized QR codes. Max Pro Sky smart watches are now available in the market and can be purchased through omnichannel platforms at an attractive price range of Rs 1799.

“The very creative and professional team at Maxima has always been fervently dedicated towards leveraging the best-in-the-market technologies to introduce top quality smart watches which are loaded with advanced features. This time we have added personalized QR code, through which consumers can add their business, payment, contacts QR codes directly to the watch and can use them anywhere. I am confident that like our other smart watches, Max Pro Sky will also get immensely popular in the market and will soon re-define the style statement of our customers,” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima.

Max Pro Sky has 1.85” HD Display with bright colors, 240*280 pixel resolution, always on display feature and has 150+ watch faces. The new smart watches of Maxima come in five exciting colors Midnight Black, Gold Black, Gold Peach, Army Green, Silver Blue. Some of the most outstanding features of the Max Pro Sky include advanced Bluetooth calling chip with high-definition speaker and mic, options to add contacts, recent call logs, dial pads, weather updates, three menu styles, split screen, etc. The technologically-advanced smart watches are also powered by built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistance and in-built mic and speaker.