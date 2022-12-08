Maxima Launches Advanced Calling Smartwatch Max Pro Hero with biggest Display Exclusively on Amazon Fashion to amaze E-Shoppers

Enhancing the Indian users’ experience towards technologically-advanced digital wristwatches, one of the leading players in the watch manufacturing and selling sector in the country, Maxima Watches, has introduced the all-new Max Pro Hero. The latest addition to Maxima’s smartwatch collections will be exclusively available on the leading online shopping platform Amazon Fashion.

Max Pro Hero smartwatches are designed with an advanced dual chipset to facilitate Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance. Through Max Pro Hero users will be able to answer, make and reject calls from their wrists while keeping their phones in their pockets. Thereby, the Hero bearers will experience a seamless calling experience despite going through their phones. Also, the AI voice assistant gets things done on command and comes with advanced assistance features like music remote control, weather update, camera access, etc.

On this occasion, Saurabh Srivastava – Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Max Pro Hero Smartwatch on Amazon Fashion and continue our long-standing relationship with Maxima. Our mission is to meet the needs of not just our fashion-forward and tech-savvy customers but also the fitness enthusiasts. With the growing demand for fashionable, elegant and feature-led smartwatches, Max Pro Hero with its industry-leading HD display will make it a statement accessory and an ideal gifting option. Amazon.in remains committed to provide consumers a diverse range of options, convenience, and value.”

“Our massive customer acceptance has been the result of our commitment towards maintaining a high production standard. In line with its legacy of manufacturing high-quality advanced wristwatches, we are now introducing the new Max Pro Hero, which will be available exclusively on Amazon Fashion and will be an ideal choice for elegant smartwatch users,” said Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima.

Max Pro Hero has a 1.83” large HD screen with 600 Nits brightness and over 100 watch faces and users can enjoy the best viewing experience in an industry-leading HD display. The smartwatches comprise other advanced features like social media notifications, drinking alert, alarm, stopwatch timer, menstrual or period trackers, DND/power saver, etc. The new UI design Max Pro Hero comes in three elegant colors – black, rose gold black, and grey.

Alike other smartwatches of Maxima, Max Pro Hero is also designed to cater to the aspiring demands of fitness enthusiasts who also eye to make a fashion statement with superior designs of watches. The futuristic smartwatches have over 120 sports modes, with inbuilt games, HR/SpO2/sleep monitoring features, and an exclusive Maxima SmartFit app. “Users can now expand their wellness with the Max Pro Hero by analyzing their heart health and SpO2 level with accurate sensors,” added Manjot Purewal.