MaxHub announced the launch of its new V5 series of interactive flat panel displays. The series comprises of three different series which include the Classic Series or C Series, Vogue Series or V Series, and the Transcend Series or T Series. The panels come in sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and the super massive 86-inch. All panels are powered by the Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

Among the stand-out features of the MaxHub flat panel displays include 4K UHD resolutions and integrated speakers. The 12 MP to a max of 48 MP HDR camera on the different series allows for superior quality images that can make meetings more interactive. The displays also offer a range of connectivity options too while there are several annotation tools available that are also easy to use. Plus, there is the Whiteboard Application available as well and which can make meetings more fruitful while also aiding in the decision making process.

Price starts at Rs. 2.5 lacks for the base model, stretching all the way up to Rs. 12 lacks for the top model. Each of the displays is compatible with all known software platforms and hardware accessories.

MaxHub said the Classic Series is available in sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch.

The Vogue series is however available in only 65-inch and 75-inch sizes and comes in shades of White, Gold, and Turquoise.

The Transcend Series includes 65-inch and 86-inch sized panels and features the innovative and unique 48 MP flip-over camera.