Maruti Suzuki reinforces its digital presence with the launch of ARENAVerse

Accelerating its presence in the metaverse, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the launch of ARENAVerse – a Metaverse platform for the company’s ARENA showroom network. With this, the company has reiterated its position as a pioneer of this online global ecosystem which empowers connectivity and enhances accessibility for customers. ARENAVerse will allow users to indulge in an immersive virtual experience with their favourite Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Furthermore, the launch of the platform also builds on the company’s commitment to providing a more interactive and immersive retail experience for tomorrow’s consumers. Going forward, they will also be able to digitally interact with sales representatives and configure cars as per their needs in ARENAVerse.

To ensure an impeccable experience, the company has furnished more than 700 Maruti Suzuki ARENA main outlets spread across India with Virtual Reality (VR) devices for customers to experience the ARENAverse. The ARENAVerse web-version will also be accessible through the Maruti Suzuki ARENA website on web browsers.

Speaking on the introduction of ARENAVerse, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already strong digital journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers. We set the wheels of the metaverse in motion with NEXAverse which has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from the NEXAverse alone. With ARENAVerse, we have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network ARENA to the Metaverse and ensuring that our customers’ digital experiences are as personalised and dynamic as possible.”

He further added, “There is immense potential in the global online ecosystem of metaverse that provides companies with the platform to grow without geographical boundaries and time zones. This presents huge opportunities for us at MSIL to touch our most remote customers by integrating our technological innovation with our vast network across India. We are very excited about what the meta-universe has in store for us and how we navigate through it to bring the best of experiences for our customers.”

In 2021, the brand digitised 24 out of 26 car buying steps and empowered its ecosystem to adapt simultaneously for a seamless end-to-end experience. Whether it was the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance service, the ‘MS Chatbot’ or ‘S-Assist’, the company has always prioritised customer satisfaction while nurturing new-age innovations.