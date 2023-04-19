Marshall launches Middleton, legendary sound, built for the road

Introducing Middleton, the heaviest portable sound from Marshall. Middleton has a quad-speaker set-up to ensure the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam. Control playback and adjust the bass and treble using the top-mounted controls or the dedicated app. Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound to ensure your music sounds brilliant at every volume. Middleton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall. Experience superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you and fills any space. This is an absolute 360° sound, where every spot is a sweet spot.

Middleton is equally at home in the festival mud or on your polished sideboard thanks to its iconic yet durable design. With a rugged IP67 dust and water-resistant build, a bit of rain and dirt won’t get under its skin. Middleton’s sturdy build comprises 55% post-consumer recycled plastic and is completely PVC-free. This speaker drops you straight into your music with no trouble or fuss – just pair, play and enjoy 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Keep the music going when your phone battery is low, charge your device on the move with Middleton’s trusty power bank feature. Middleton also connects to other Middleton speakers, amplifies the sound with Stack Mode and discover a sound as big as your imagination. Stacked or solo, Middleton fills whatever space you’re in with colossal sound.

OPTIMISED FOR LOUD

Carry the heaviest portable sound in your hand. Middleton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall to deliver the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam.

ULTIMATE PORTABILITY, RAIN OR SHINE

Middleton is equally at home in the festival mud, or on your polished sideboard thanks to its iconic yet durable design. With a rugged IP67 dust and water-resistant build, a bit of rain and dirt won’t get under its skin.

20+ HOURS OF PORTABLE PLAYTIME

Middleton keeps the music going with 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. When you do need to charge, plug in your speaker and you’ll be back to full battery in only 4.5 hours – the next encore is never far away.

AMPLIFY YOUR SOUND WITH STACK MODE

Connect Middleton to other Middleton speakers and amplify the sound with a multi-speaker Stack session. Stack them up or spread them out for a colossal sound that fits whatever space you’re in.

SUPERIOR, HASSLE-FREE LISTENING

Middleton drops you straight into your music with no fuss – just pair and play. Nothing stands between you and the music you want to hear. If you want a more customized sound, adjust the bass and treble on the top of the speaker, or download the app to control the sound wirelessly.

MAKING MUSIC MORE SUSTAINABLE

Middleton holds true to the iconic design that speaks to the brand’s heritage while delivering on a more sustainable approach from Marshall. The speaker’s sturdy build comprises 55% post-consumer recycled plastic from used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers, and is 100% PVC-free.

MANUFACTURER’S SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE

Middleton – 31999 INR