Mark Zuckerberg announces a brand new WhatsApp app for Windows

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced a brand new WhatsApp app for Windows, which will enable group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people – all from your desktop. The app is available to download here.

Here’s what he just shared on Facebook, “Launching a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows. Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.”

WhatsApp started as a mobile app and those roots remain as strong as ever. But with hundreds of millions of people using WhatsApp on computers and tablets, we’re focused on making the messaging and calling experience across devices even better.

The new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. You can host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and work colleagues.

WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more. This means that your personal messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.

Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, we’ve listened to feedback and made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features such as link previews and stickers.

As we continue to increase the number of devices which support WhatsApp, we’ve just introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets. We’re also launching a new, faster app for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.