Make Your Festival Special with This Ultimate Gifting Guide

Happiness can often come from bringing joy into the lives of your loved ones, this festive season show your love and appreciation for them with the perfect gift. We have curated a perfect gifting guide for this occasion that includes some of the best gifting options which are extremely useful and stylish too. From smartphones to grooming kits and stylish tech accessories, check out some of these top picks for this festive season

VIVO T1 5G

vivo T1 5G Silky White was recently launched, adding more joy to the festive season it is a perfect gifting option and comes under a budget-friendly price range. With dual camera setup – 50 MP primary camera and 2MP macro camera along with an 8MP front selfie camera, vivo T1 capture sharp images in high definition. The smartphone delivers superior performance with its powerful Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and a slim design that provides a smooth and seamless experience without any lag and packs a solid 5000 mAh battery.

Price: INR 15,990

Vivo V25 5G



With celebrations around the corner, the all-new vivo V25 5G with a premium Color Changing design and exquisite camera performance is an ideal gift for your loved ones this festive season. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, and packs a massive 4500mAh battery along with 44W Fast Charge technology and Smart Charging Engine tech to deliver robust and unrivalled smartphone performance. vivo V25 5G features a 64 MP OIS Night Camera and a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera for those who prefer trendy design, premium photography features, and best-in-class performance

Price: INR 27,999

Havells HC4045 5-in-1 Multi-Styling Kit

With festive season being around the corner, there’s never been a better time to surprise your loved ones with the most impressive and useful gift. For those who are fashion-conscious and love to style their hair differently, then this 5 in 1 Mult-Styling Kit by Havells will be the perfect gifting option for them. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit and offer best results. Priced at INR 3695, the styling kit offers great range of styling tools to get salon-professional hair at home.

Price: INR 3695

Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

One gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.

Price: INR 3,495

Havells HC4085 Air Care Styler

Havells Air Care Styler is a must-have styling tool for those who love to style their hair differently. The styling tool comes with an adjustable temperature setting that provides the perfect temperature for the smoothest hair and a tangle-free experience. It also ensures uniform distribution of heat giving you superior control over your hair for a shiny finish. The different attachments give you the power of no-hassle styling, from drying and straightening to curling and adding volume. The tool is easy to use and convenient too. It has a 1.8m tangle-free swivel cord for maximum flexibility to move around while you style. This air care styler kit makes it a convenient travel companion for instant styling anywhere you go.

Price: INR 3,495

WD_BLACK™ SN770 NVMe™ SSD

Get into your game fast with WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD. This festive season, get your gamer friend and family blazing fast NVMe SSD- the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe™ SSD. Equipped with a PCIe® Gen4 interface, this SSD helps fuel ingame responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. Available in capacities up to 2TB, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD gives you tons of storage for your latest games with space left over for future updates and downloadable content. What’s more it is backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive comes in an M.2 SSD form factor for compatibility with modern motherboards and laptops.

Price: Rs. 9899 for 1TB (As per amazon)

SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive

Keep making memories this festive season, without worrying about deleting them due to lack of space on your phone. The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive is a perfect gift to help your loved ones easily store and transfer their memories and more. They can move files between USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. There is no need to choose which pictures or files to save and which ones to delete. They can just simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files from their smartphone, freeing up valuable space. With all that extra space they can make more memories!

Price: Rs. 789 (As per Amazon)

SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2

Here is a solid gift for your friends and family that going who are going on an adventure holiday. SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2 is a powerful SSD offering 2000MB/s read/write speeds in a portable drive that’s reliable enough to take on any adventure. It comes with up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabiner loop for securing to your belt or backpack; in other words, it is rugged enough to take anywhere. It comes in massive upto 4TB capacity. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift to match the on-the-go lifestyle.

Price: Rs. 13,999 for 1TB

iQOO Neo 6

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Maverick Orange, Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

Price: 28,999 (as per Amazon)

iQOO Z6 Lite

World’s first smartphone powered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080x2408px IPS LCD of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz sampling rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It sports a 50MP main camera with eye autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone has earned immense response from its audience which made it the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon within a day of its launch.

Priced at ₹12,749 (As per amazon)

Jabra Elite 4 Active

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint. These earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback*, bringing a real boost to your workout. Made with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweat proof protection, these buds are engineered for all kinds of workouts. And with a 2-year warranty*, these buds provide up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours total with charging case.

Priced at ₹5,001 (As per amazon season sale discount)

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Priced at ₹2,999 (As per amazon season sale discount)

Havells Prolife Digi Airfryer

This Airfryer by Havells is your perfect gifting option for all festive foodies. Equipped with the unique Rapid air technology, it lets you fry, bake, toast, roast, grill and reheat the food with hot air making it up to 85% less oily over traditional deep frying! It features an integrated timer with an auto-off and a temperature control function that helps one cook food very quickly. Making snacks crispy, the Prolife Digi Airfryer maintains the ideal balance between taste and health.

Price: INR 16,095

Havells Handheld Garment Steamer

Another useful gifting option can be the Havells Handheld Garment Steamer – Wrinkly 920W and Elegance 1200W that offers quick heat-up time and continuous steaming time up to 11 minutes. With its dual steam settings, the steamer provides fast and effective results in removing wrinkles and freshening up the fabric. The vertical steamer range is designed for quickly neatening of clothes on the hanger eliminating wrinkles faster than an average iron. Moreover, they are light, compact, and convenient to use, and they do not require an ironing board too making them ideal as travel companion. Designed for the last-minute touch up, the steamer also comes along with convenient accessories and add-ons to provide quick results. Price: INR 5,395-INR 6,995

Havells Hexo Series

This festive season, experience hassle-free cooking with Hexo series which is a perfect blend of power and performance. Hexo series includes 8 products ranging from 3 juicer mixer grinders, 2 mixer grinders and 3 blenders. The power motor makes the appliance extremely efficient and provides superior performance. It is designed stylishly designed to enhance the interiors of your kitchen. With high-capacity jars and easy-grip handles, Hexo range ensures a convenient cooking experience. The break resistant polycarbonate transparent jar with fruit filter ensures you get smooth & lump free juice every time. In addition to that, Hexo comes with an array of technologically advanced specifications including a completely hands-free operation owing to the twist lock system, 3-speed control with pulse function, air channelization system technology. With 1000 W – 2.5 kg powerful motor, 100 mins run time , higher 22000 RPM (approx.), two-year warranty and home service, this range is the perfect partner for kitchen. As a part of Diwali festive offer in few cities, consumers purchasing Hexo 2 Jar JMG will also get a free Aquis Plus kettle worth INR 3,395. The offer is applicable across North India including Delhi NCR, Punjab, J&K, Rajasthan, UP/UK cities and is valid until 31st October 2022.