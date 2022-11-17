Make your daily ironing experience quicker and effortless with the new Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential

Keeping in line with the requirements of modern Indian families, Philips Domestic Appliances has announced the launch of its new pressurized steam generator iron, Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential. Designed to deliver powerful, continuous steam that works faster than other conventional irons with no temperature or steam settings required, it helps in de-wrinkling the thickest fabrics and stubborn creases with just a few swipes. Equipped with an all exclusive SteamGlide soleplate for smooth maneuvering on any fabric, it also comes with the patented PreVelocity technology which makes this steam generator iron smaller and more compact than ever. That it not all, thanks to its OptimalTemp technology, it guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric.

As consumers return to their fast-paced pre-pandemic lifestyle, household ironing loads have increased. With time being a significant constraint and consumers looking at more sophisticated and premium appliances which make their day-to-day chores simpler and convenient, the Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential steam generator iron fits in seamlessly in upper-class Indian households.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Pooja Baid, Marketing Head, Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, said, “Clothes are a representation of our personalities, and with consumers going back to work, school and social engagements, the need to always look presentable is extremely high. Having wrinkles or creases or maybe even burning the fabric is a fear for many, which means spending extra time and attention on ironing. That’s where our steam irons and garment steamers portfolio equipped with patented OptimalTemp technology comes into play. It ensures no burns, making our consumers ready for any fabric, anytime.

Today, Indian consumers continue to seek products that provide superior performance and user experience. And this, combined with the need for products that ensure convenience and efficiency, we at Philips Domestic Appliances are introducing the Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential steam generator iron, which delivers a faster and effortless ironing experience. With this launch, our objective is to make an everyday chore like ironing delightful.”

Effortless with No Burns Guaranteed

The Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential is equipped to generate ultra-powerful steam that easily removes wrinkles and creases, even on the thickest of fabrics. Designed to provide an effortless experience, the new steamer generator provides the perfect results even when used vertically. Ensuring consumers get the complete experience, the Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential comes with the brand’s patent OptimalTemp technology. This means consumers can now let go of the fear of adjusting the temperature and burns even if they have left the iron facing down.

Efficient Yet Compact

Crafted to make everyday life easy and convenient, the Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential has been designed using the exclusive ProVelocity technology, making it lightweight and compact, overall making it the perfect size while in use and for storage. It comes with a 1.3 L water tank connected to the base with a hose which means no water spillage during use. It has a 5-layered SteamGlide Soleplate, making it non-stick, anti-corrosive, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean. Additionally, it comes with an in-built descaling system called Smart Calc Clean, which reminds the consumer to clean the product when required. With a power support of 2400 Watt and a steam generating capacity of up to 120g/ min, the Philips PerfectCare Compact Essential is the perfect ironing solution to help consumers ace their dressing up game.