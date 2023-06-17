Make this Father’s Day special with these amazing smartphones

It’s June and Father’s Day is right around the corner, giving us all this special opportunity to celebrate and recognize them for all that they do for us. Finding the ideal present to show love for your tech-savvy dad should be a no-brainer, especially since most dads are on their phones most of the time. The phone that you gift your father should be both efficient and stylish at the same time. To save you some time and effort, we have listed below some of the latest smartphones that are powerful performers and will not just simplify your father’s work but also bring a large smile to his face, making his day!

realme 11 Pro+ 5G – INR 27,999

The newly launched realme 11 Pro+ 5G is a perfect combination of a stylish design and amazing performance and will be the ideal gift for your father. It comes with top of the line features like a 6.7 inches 120Hz Curved Vision Display and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 100W fast charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset that offers outstanding performance. Having a 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera with a 32MP selfie camera will allow him to capture nostalgic moments with amazing details and fine results. The smartphone is a complete package with a beautiful design and comes in 3 amazing color options: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The phone is available in two storage variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 29,999. The all-new realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available on realme.com and Flipkart.

POCO F5 – INR 34,999

POCO F5 can be another great option for you to give to your dad if powerful performance is what he looks for in a phone. The phone features a 6.67” FHD+ Display with 120Hz Smart refresh rate and comes with a strong battery support of 5000mAh supported by a 67W Turbo Charger. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 that offers fast performance with no worries about heating or lagging. Having a 64MP AI Triple Camera with OIS rear camera and with 16MP front camera, this phone would help your dad click good pictures as well as look clearer on video calls. The power-packed performer is available in three stunning colors – Snowstorm White, Electric Blue, and Carbon Black with two storage variants of 8GB+256GB priced at INR 34,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 39,999 available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V27 – INR 36,999

Another exciting gifting option we bring to you to make make your dad’s day is Vivo V27. If your father loves minimal yet beautiful designs then this device will be his one of the favorites. The Vivo V27 has a 6.78 inches beautiful AMOLED curved Display and a powerhouse of 4600mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor that would let him have an uninterrupted experience while working. The phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX766V (OIS) + 8MP Wide-angle + 2MP macro rear camera and a 50MP AF front camera. This amazing smartphone is available in two beautiful colors – Magic Blue, and Noble Black in storage variants- 8GB+128GB priced at INR 36,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 40,999 on Vivo.com and Flipkart.

iQOO Neo 7 5G – INR 34,999

iQOO Neo 7 5G can be another great option to look for to make this Father’s Day memorable. The iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with amazing features like a 6.8 inches Display and strong battery support of a 5000mAh battery for your father to be always on the go. It is powered by the Dimensity 8200 5G processor that offers outstanding performance. The iQOO Neo 7 5G offers a 64 MP rear camera and 2MP front camera that will allow him to capture his cherishable moments with ease. iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with a stunning design along with two color options: Frost Blue and Interstellar Black. The smartphone is available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 34,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 38,999. iQOO Neo 7 5G is available on iQOO.com and Amazon.

Moto Edge 40 – INR 34,999