On World Health Day, there is no better time to focus on your fitness and make every step count towards a healthier lifestyle. Smartwatches have become a popular tool for tracking physical activity, providing users with real-time data and personalized insights. In this listicle, we’ll explore 5 top smartwatches for activity tracking to help you stay motivated and on track towards your fitness goals.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, offering a range of health and fitness features. It has an always-on Retina display that is 20% larger than the previous model, making it easier to read your data at a glance. It also has a variety of fitness tracking capabilities, including GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a blood oxygen sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is another popular choice for fitness tracking. It features a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and blood oxygen sensor, along with a range of other health and fitness tracking features. It also has a sleek design and comes in a variety of colors to suit your personal style.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a top choice for fitness enthusiasts, offering a range of features to help you track your activity and reach your fitness goals. It has a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, along with other health and fitness tracking capabilities. It also has a long battery life, lasting up to 6 days on a single charge.

PLAYFIT DIAL

If the person is a fitness enthusiast, this is the perfect gift. One of the most cost-effective options on this list is PLAYFIT DIAL, a one-of-its-kind smartwatch, integrated with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. The PLAYFIT DIAL is also dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display with numerous configurable watch faces. This smart device will help them to stay healthy and fit with incredibly awesome features.

Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a high-end smartwatch designed for fitness tracking. It has a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, along with other advanced health and fitness tracking features. It also has a long battery life, lasting up to 11 days on a single charge, and a bright AMOLED display for easy viewing of your data.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is an affordable smartwatch that offers a range of health and fitness tracking features. It has a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, along with other advanced tracking capabilities. It also has a long battery life, lasting up to 16 days on a single charge, and a large AMOLED display for easy viewing of your data.

In conclusion, these 6 top smartwatches for activity tracking are great options to consider on World Health Day and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a high-end device with advanced features or an affordable option with basic tracking capabilities, there’s a smartwatch out there to suit your needs and help you achieve your fitness goals.