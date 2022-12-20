Make Christmas and the New Year even more joyful with exciting offers on a range of vivo smartphones

Make Christmas and the New Year even more joyful with exciting offers...

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, adds more joy to the holiday season, with the announcement of attractive offers and cashback on V25 Series, Y75 Series and Y35 smartphone. Winter holidays are just around the corner, and it is the perfect time to start buying gifts for your loved ones.

With innovative designs and best in class camera capabilities, vivo smartphones have always aimed to offer consumers with premium and industry-best smartphone experience. Now, with these exciting Christmas and New Year offers, buying your favourite vivo smartphone has become even more rewarding.

Starting from December 19th until December 31st, 2022, consumers can avail an array of attractive offers* mentioned below-

Up to INR 2,500 cashback on vivo V25 Pro (all variants) with ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI (CCEMI) and other banks.

on vivo V25 Pro (all variants) with ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI (CCEMI) and other banks. Up to INR 2,000 cashback on vivo V25 with ICICI, SBI CCEMI and other banks.

on vivo V25 with ICICI, SBI CCEMI and other banks. Up to INR 1,500 cashback with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks on vivo Y75 4G.

with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks on vivo Y75 4G. Up to INR 1,000 cashback on vivo Y75 5G and Y35 with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.