Majority of OPPO devices ready for delivering True 5G experience on Jio’s 5G Standalone (SA) network

OPPO India, the leading global smart device brand, announced that majority of their 5G devices support the standalone 5G network. In collaboration with Reliance Jio, OPPO India has built products that offer high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency for an immersive and True 5G experience. Further, any 5G device launched by OPPO India henceforth will be SA network enabled. OPPO India leveraged its R&D prowess, innovation capabilities, and strategic collaborations with Reliance Jio to fulfil its commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to its customers during the launch of 5G in India. The brand has started rolling out software updates on their 5G-enabled product series across different price segments to support the standalone 5G network. Software updates for Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 7, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10 and A53s devices are already upgraded for SA network and users can now experience True 5G across cities wherein the network is available. Other models will be enabled for SA network shortly.

Commenting on the development, Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “OPPO India’s dedicated efforts towards the development of 5G ecosystem in India will empower our users to experience True 5G. We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us on the same. Further, with this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible.“

Jio True 5G is amongst the world’s most advanced next generation of wireless network technologies. Jio True 5G is truly superior and extremely relevant for Indians because of 3 key reasons: