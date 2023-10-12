M3 MacBooks Anticipated in 2024: Supply Chain Insights

While the tech community was abuzz with the possibility of M3 MacBooks making their debut this year, recent revelations suggest a longer wait. Here’s what the latest supply chain reports indicate:

Key Highlights:

Initial hopes of M3 MacBooks launching this month have been dashed.

New supply chain reports confirm Apple’s plan to transition to 3nm chips in 2024.

There might still be a few M3 Macs released before 2024, but not in the laptop category.

Bloomberg had previously hinted at the first M3 Macs arriving in October.

The transition from 5nm to 3nm is expected to offer significant gains in power and efficiency.

The M3 MacBook Timeline:

Back in July, Bloomberg had reported that the first M3 Macs might arrive by October. Predicted models included an iMac, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. This speculation was intriguing, especially considering the recent launch of the M2 models, such as the 15-inch MacBook Air and the M2 Ultra Mac Studio. Would Apple transition from M2 to M3 so swiftly?

However, by September, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expressed confidence that the MacBook M3 wouldn’t see the light of day until 2024.

DigiTimes Report Insights:

A recent DigiTimes report, which aimed to project laptop sales for the next five years, indicated that global shipments might grow by 4.7% next year. One of the driving factors behind this surge? The introduction of the MacBook M3.

The report also highlighted that laptops built using ARM-based processors might see a decline in 2023. This is because Apple, a significant user of ARM-based processors for its laptops, is expected to witness a drop in shipments in 2023. This decline is attributed to Apple’s plans to transition to TSMC’s 3nm processors in 2024 for enhanced performance.

What to Expect from the M3 Chips:

The transition from 5nm to 3nm technology promises significant advancements in both power and efficiency. Bloomberg’s insights suggest that the base M3 Pro chip will feature 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, with a maximum RAM capacity of 36GB. This configuration indicates an enhancement over the M2 Pro chip, which had 10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores, and a maximum RAM capacity of 32GB.

Summary:

The tech world’s anticipation for the M3 MacBooks will have to be extended, as recent supply chain reports hint at a 2024 release. While initial speculations suggested a 2023 launch, the transition to 3nm chips by Apple is expected to push the release to the following year. This move promises significant improvements in power and efficiency, making the wait potentially worthwhile for tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados.