LogoMyWay introduces an online Logo Maker tool

Designing a logo for your business can be an awesome experience. Often the first encounter a customer or prospective customer has with your brand is your logo, and we all appreciate the importance of the first impressions! The first logical step towards understanding your audience is designing the right message. Nothing does that more effectively than a great logo.

Since launch, LogoMyWay has helped over 40,000 small businesses globally create and design logos. We are recognized as industry leaders and our passion is to help you succeed! The attributes that set LogoMyWay apart are the quality, variety, amazing customer support and professionalism they display. They have a vast portfolio of logo designs and you are sure to find one that matches your branding needs perfectly, and affordably.

Endless Design Possibilities

LogoMyWay has thousands of creative and talented logo designers waiting to help you in creating a unique, impressive amazing logo for your business. The best part is that you can easily customize the available logo templates in their portfolio to match your specific needs in terms of color and font combinations.

The Logo Maker they have is designed in a way that helps you create the type of logo you want. It makes the designing process easy for you by providing an extensive range of logo templates to choose from. Create an eye-catching logo that will not only set your brand part but also inspire customer confidence. The possibilities are endless and you can get started right away.

Ease of Use



With the Logo Maker from LogoMyWay, designing a logo exactly how you want has been made easy. Every logo design template has been created by top designers with you in mind. The templates are completely customizable and you can change the text, colors, and fonts to fit your brand. Besides that, you will also get 100% commercial use rights of the newly created logo.

Use this Logo Maker portfolio that includes thousands of ready logo designs that have been professionally made by a team of great designers sourced from all parts of the world. And guess what? You can actually make your logo using the available templates in about 10 minutes,

Instant File Downloads

With Logo Maker, you can instantly download files from a rich portfolio that can be used anywhere you want. This can be on business cards, websites, merchandising items such as pens, mugs, T-shirts, and more. You can instantly download files and begin building your business brand with zero risks. The LogoMyWay high-quality image templates files are optimized for multiple purposes such as social media and merchandise. They can also be used as brand assets for your social media accounts.

Review the logo portfolio and choose the one that fits your business goals and then customize it as per your specific branding needs. The portfolio includes hundreds of high-quality logo designs created by pros who understand contemporary business needs.

How to Use Logo Maker

With the Logo Maker from LogoMyWay, you don’t need to possess advanced technical skills. Neither do you need to go through a pro designer to get the best logo! You simply download and edit to your heart’s contention. This Logo Maker is free and can be used by anyone to create stunning logos in a matter of minutes.

With this online Logo Maker, creating and designing your logo is easy. Simply follow these steps:

Choose or enter a name for your unique business. Choose a template from our vast free logos designs. Customize the logo by altering or changing the font, color, shape, etc. Download your new logo or allow us to customize it for you.

After that, you can now proceed to incorporate your logo into your branded merchandise, business cards or billboards. After downloading and creating your own logo, LogoMyWay gives you a free contract that gives you 100% legal ownership of the newly created logo design.

Edit the Logo Templates



Making a logo for your brand or business doesn’t have to be such an intimidating process. With Logo Maker, the work has been simplified for you so that designing a logo that perfectly looks the way you want becomes possible. Each of the logo templates is completely customizable in terms of size, color or font to match your brand. When you want to tweak what you have downloaded, Logo Maker enables editing.

The icing on the cake is that after downloading and creating your logo, you get full commercial rights of use. You are free to customize colors, add icons, change fonts or edit the layouts to create a unique, one-of-a-kind logo for your brand.

In case you feel the need to have a more professional touch incorporated into your logo after downloading and creating a logo with the Logo Maker, the pros at LogoMyWay are on hand to assist you to take your game a notch higher. They will work with you but the basic concept will remain what you choose initially.

Affordable and Cost-Effective



A great and well-designed logo conveys a lot about your company and brand– it communicates what you do and why you are special. Logos evoke emotions in your current customers and curiosity in potential customers. Our Logo Maker is designed to help you achieve that. It’s affordable, cost-effective and easy to use. The logo can be used in various formats such as billboards, business cards or even your company letterheads. And it only takes minutes to realize your dream logo!

Get Professional Help

The Logo Maker from LogoMyWay is suitable for everyone who wants to have a great logo. It’s good for small businesses, big brands, organizations and freelancers who want to create professional-looking emblems in minutes. Once you download and create your logo, you are always free to get in touch with the professional team at LogoMyWay in case you got any questions or want some guidance in editing.

You will be assigned a dedicated and pro design specialist that you can email or call at any time to answer your questions or guide you. LogoMyWay has thousands of logo designers on standby just for you.