Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard Review – This thing is solid!

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard Review Build & Design

Features

Software

Performance

Battery

Price 4 Verdict The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is a tiny, portable keyboard that is packed with functions. The granular controls and level of customization provided by the Options app alone make it one of the best options in this category. The price, which we believe could have been a little lower, could be a stumbling block in the purchasing decision. Pros Small form factor

Great typing experience

Multi-device pairing

Excellent battery life Cons Priced a bit higher

Flat angle

We need good gear to get the productivity levels going in this day and age of a flexible working environment. Logitech shines in this area. They are currently one of the most recognizable peripherals brands on the market. Logitech has released some market-defining devices, one of which is the MX Keys keyboard. If you loved that one but want a more pocket-friendly and bag-friendly one, look no further.

Logitech now has the MX Keys Mini out in the market, which gains some features and drops the Numpad in a bid to cut down on the size. The keyboard stands out in a sea of premium keyboards most of them being Mechanical boards. The MX Keys Mini comes in at a price tag of INR 12,999 but is mostly on sale for like INR 10,500. For that amount of money, the keyboard claims to offer a lot. We have been using it for roughly two weeks now, and dive into our full review to find out if it is worth the price.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

4 mm of key travel distance

Smart backlight system

Programmable keys

Built-in battery

Type-C charging

Multi-device support

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard

Type-C cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Mini in Size, Big on Performance

The Logitech MX Key Mini is a scaled-down version of the MX Keys, with several keys removed. It’s a small wireless keyboard that bears some resemblance to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and the comparison is undeniable. It is built of high-quality polymers and metal, which helps to justify the price. Consider this one to be a keyboard that has been removed from a high-end laptop.

This is due to the flat angle, form factor, and sleeker keystrokes provided by the MX Keys Mini. The scissor switches have a pleasing feel to them and are extremely quiet for office use. Despite the near-flat angle, the typing experience remains unaffected. The slightly dished keys add to the whole experience. The keyboard doesn’t go overboard with RGB lighting, instead opting for a calming white light option that can be customized quite a bit using the companion Logitech options software.

The keyboard like with other Logitech keyboard options comes with support for the Logitech Options software which gives the user, granular controls of all the functions including mapping keys, looking at battery stats, pairing with devices, and more. The keyboard can be paired via Bluetooth or be used via the USB receiver. In our test case, we preferred the Bluetooth option because it is rather an easy option to switch between devices and you get the flexibility of instantly swapping between three paired devices with the F1, F2, and F3 buttons.

The in-built battery powers the keyboard, which takes a blow if you use it with the backlight turned on, but Logitech has taken care of that by offering a smart backlight that only lights up when it detects your hand. The keyboard charges through USB-C, but no cable connection is provided. While you may use this board while connected to a PC, it also works great with a phone or tablet. We never noticed the MX Keys Mini underperforming or experiencing problems during our long testing. The gadget changes were rapid, the battery life was excellent, and the typing experience was relaxing.