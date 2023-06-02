Logitech launches MX Keyboard Combo with Smart Actions from Logi Options+ App to Increase Flow and Productivity

Today, Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced MX Keys S Combo , MX Keys S, and MX Anywhere 3S , the latest additions to the premium Master Series designed for advanced users, such as software developers and creative professionals. With the addition of Smart Actions, a new feature in Logi Options+, these new products – MX Keys S Combo, upgraded MX Keys S keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S mouse – achieve your “flow state,” the period of time when you feel the most productive, with greater ease.

“MX Users aim to achieve a state of flow where they become fully immersed in their creative process, finding balance between the challenge of the task at hand and their individual skills,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of MX business at Logitech. “Our new Master Series products featuring Smart Actions in the Options + are designed for anyone seeking precision, speed and comfort to reach optimal performance and a feeling of enjoyment.”

Smart Actions

Smart Actions in the Logi Options+ App gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke so you can streamline your workflow with macros. Predefined customizable Smart Actions are included to help automate common tasks to get more done.

MX Keys S Combo

MX Keys S Combo features the new MX Keys S keyboard, fan-favorite MX Master 3S mouse and comfortable MX Palm Rest. Better together, this duo enables faster and more precise work ideal for skilled professionals focused on high levels of creation and maximum output. The keyboard’s smart backlighting and customizable keys compliments the mouse’s quiet clicks, fast and precise scrolling and 8K DPI sensor that tracks on all surfaces, including glass.

MX Keys S

The MX Keys S Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides a superior low-profile typing experience from Logitech, with keys shaped for your fingertips so the keyboard delivers fast, fluid and Perfect Stroke typing in a comfortable design. Equipped with smart illumination, the backlighting detects as the hands approach to illuminate the keyboard and automatically adjust depending on the room lighting condition, which can now be personalized in the Logi Options+ app. Available in Graphite and Pale Gray, MX Keys S features an improved keyboard layout with three new keys for ultimate productivity and collaboration: talk to text, mute/unmute microphone and emoji.

MX Anywhere 3S

Experience the speed, precision and silence of MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling in Logitech’s most advanced wireless compact mouse, ideal for advanced users who seek performance, portability and comfort anywhere. Enjoy Quiet Click technology, making clicking quieter than its predecessor (MX Anywhere 3). MX Anywhere 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office.

Approach to Sustainability

Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. The design of the new MX products makes it a choice you can feel good about. The plastic parts in the MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo and MX Anywhere 3S include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics – minimum 11% for MX Keys S, minimum 22% for MX Master 3S (as part of MX Keys S Combo), and minimum 61% for MX Anywhere 3S. The aluminum plate inside the MX Keys S is made with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels for a lower carbon impact. The paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible during manufacturing. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities.

Pricing and Availability

The MX Keys S Combo is retailed at INR 22,995/-. The MX Keys S is available in two colour variants graphite and grey for INR 13,295/- while MX Anywhere 3S will be subsequently available for INR 9,225/-