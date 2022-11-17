Logitech launches, Logi Dock, all-in-one Docking Station in India

Logitech is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone. Logi Dock is certified for Microsoft Teams®, Google MeetTM, Google VoiceTM, and ZoomTM, providing professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia, said, “When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. In order to meet the gap created during the pandemic, we came up with a solution i.e., a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution built-in with key collaboration features – Logi Dock. We are thrilled to launch this innovative technology in India and showcase our wide range of products that are crafted to meet the needs of all people and all spaces”.

Experience the magic of being connected from anywhere and everywhere

Logi Dock is designed to declutter the desktop by providing a single connection point for multiple desktop devices. Logi Dock connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors — while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.

Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tune’s calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off2, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience.

Because productive collaboration is largely dependent on high-quality audio experiences, Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio. Users can leverage the noise-cancelling microphones and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds, sold separately. Once a meeting concludes, users can then switch to music from Logi Dock’s powerful, expertly tuned speaker.

Logi Dock is available in two colours: Graphite and White. The easy-to-set-up docking station will be certified to work with leading video conferencing platforms, providing one-touch meeting controls and enterprise-grade audio. In today and tomorrow’s remote and hybrid work world, Logi Dock transforms any personal desktop, private office, or focus room into the ideal workspace for better, more productive workdays.

Pricing and Availability

Logi Dock is available in India at around INR 55000 excluding taxes from Dec 2022/Jan2023. Logi Tune calendar feature is also available. To learn more about Logitech’s newest solutions, visit our website.