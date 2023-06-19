Logitech introduces M240 in the Indian Market

Logitech today introduced its most affordable Bluetooth mouse to date – the M240 Silent Bluetooth® Mouse. M240 is an easy pair and play wireless mouse that pairs in seconds and frees up a desk space to make work easier, quieter and better.

With fast, easy Bluetooth technology, the M240 seamlessly connects to a computer or tablet – no dongle or port required – and features a wireless range of up to 33 feet. Available in graphite, off-white and rose, this compact, travel-friendly mouse lets you get more done whether at home or on the go, with an 18-month battery life featuring auto-sleep to help you go longer between battery changes.

Designed with productivity in mind, a recent study shows that working with a mouse such as M240 Silent on a laptop is 30% faster and 50% more productive* than a trackpad. Plus, the mouse features ultra-quiet clicks with 90% less click noise** but that same satisfying click feel to eliminate distractions for the user and others around.

The M240 Silent is built with the same quality standards and sustainability that has made Logitech a leader in PC peripherals. The comfortable, ambidextrous design follows the natural curve of either the right or left hand so you can stay productive longer and focus on what you do best. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral. Plus, the plastic parts include post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 48% for graphite and 37% for off-white and rose.

Pricing and Availability