Listicle on Smart Home Gadgets to gift this Diwali

With changing lifestyles, gift choices have also changed, nowadays it is not only clothes or lifestyle items among the list of choices for gifting but gadgets are also a new preference now. With Diwali around the corner, it is the right time to spoil your loved ones with their favorite gadgets which will not only make their work easier but will also show your care for them. To help you surprise your loved ones with the perfect gift without a mess, we have curated a list of smart gadgets in different categories and price brackets to choose from depending on their needs and your budget.

realme smart bulb:

The realme smart bulb which has a span 13 years life span has no harmful blue lights and comes with Voice and app control, which can be linked realme link app. It supports up to 16 million colors. The most highlighting feature of the smart bulb is that it can automatically identify the rhythm of the music, which is further synchronized with any song and further creates a matching atmosphere with the changing lights, giving an all-new experience to the way you enjoy your music.It also has a different reading, night light, and working mode which make it a perfect gift for your loved ones as per their routine. It is priced at INR 749 and is available on realme.com and Flipkart

Mi Smart Router 4C

The 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi comes with 300Mbps speed, 16MB Nor Flash ROM. The router has 4- high-Performance antennae which give it better speed and coverage a perfect gift for probably a workaholic or a gaming buff. The best part of the router is that you can control it from anywhere using the Mi WI-Fi app. It allows parental control of the internet and content on connected devices. It is the most cost-efficient product in its category, with a price of INR 898, and is available on Amazon

Helea 10A Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Helea 10A, can be directly connected with the Wi-Fi router with no additional hub required coupled with voice control using Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant. The high-quality plugs have a flame-retardant body with a maximum 10A Load. It also has the feature of setting schedules and timers to manage daily routines. The best feature, which helps it make it to this gifting list is that it has on allowing to control from anywhere, using the Helea smart app. It is price at INR 1999 and available on Amazon.

Qubo Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell

Qubo designed by Hero Group helps you to always stay connected with the front door from anywhere with an instant visitor video call feature of the Doorbell. It has a 1080 MP full HD camera and an advanced built-in Intruder alarm system. The highlighting feature of this product is the advanced AI capability that comes with Person Detection and Intruder Alarm making the right choice for your loved ones who stay alone or for your parents staying alone. It also has a Visitor’s Time Lapse video. Qubo Smart Wifi Wireless Video Doorbell is the perfect solution for apartments and builder floors, helping you make your home smart. It has data storage of up to 128GB SD and is priced at INR 5990, and is available on Amazon

realme TechLife Air Purifier

realme TechLife Air Purifier is a perfect gift for your loved ones, especially during the Diwali days when there is a cloud of toxic gasses and polluted air all around us. It is made of hard plastic with matte white color, and the glossy look adds up to the aesthetic well of smart home. It’s compact and light weighted with a vertically standing unit and a plastic net front. The LED indicators on the soft touch screen give it a pleasant look. The realme Tech Life Air Purifier is the value of money, as it is easily movable, comes with a premium look, perfect size, effective for your home. It is priced at INR 7999 and is available on realme.com and Flipkart

Raegr Arc Triple Wireless Charging Pad Trio Mat

The Wireless charging mat supports 2 Qi-enabled, with left and right charging areas for Phones/AirPods and a center for middle charging for apple watches. The USB-Type C, PD charging port, and provided USB-C cable make charging more stable and faster, a perfect gift for the ones who have different types of gadgets. It has a triple fast charging dock with a nonfixed charging design, with built-in three independent charging coils, increasing the charging speed and eliminating the risk of overheating during charging. It is priced at INR 2799 and is available on Amazon.

Astro AI Mini Refrigerator

The Astro AI Mini Refrigerator comes with Eco-Friendly engineering, with a freon-free semiconductor chip, a perfect gift for travel buffs. The removable shelf makes small items like yogurt, fruit, milk, or juice making it easy to separate. It has a capacity of 4 liters and comes with 3 years warranty provided by Astro AI. It is priced at INR 13,498 and is available on Amazon.

realme vaccum cleaner

realme vacuum cleaner comes with the outstanding advantage of 2-in-1 Vaccum + Mop. The user-friendly features like Auto recharge, low noise operation, and google, and Alexa voice assistants. The realme vacuum cleaner comes with 52000mAh big battery, 300ml electronic water tank, 600ml dust box, and 3000 Pa ultimate suction with LIDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation System. The vacuum cleaner has camera-based visual navigation and it extends a feature wherein after the first complete cleaning, you can merge, split and name the partitions on the map, then customize the cleaning sequence, suction, wash outlet, and speed for each area, this feature allows you to clean the home automatically with one click when you are away from home. All these features make it a perfect gift for your busy loved ones just at the right time. It is priced at INR 24,999 and available on realme.com and Flipkart