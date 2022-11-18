As we wrote earlier, automation is an important part of the delivery pipeline for any “flexible” company. According to Global Market Insights, there is a trend towards the spread of this process in the world: the global market value of automated testing will exceed $ 35 billion by 2026. If the team automates testing, the release cycles become shorter and the quality of the product is higher. So why not “put everything on the conveyor”? This case has its own nuances. Consider the limits of regression tests automation.

What is regression testing?

Regression testing is a type of software testing that helps to track whether a recent code change has broken other application functions. According to research, regression testing is the second (after functional) candidate for automation. This type of testing accounts for 72%. According to a survey by Dynatrace, in which 700 IT-directors participated, 70% of managers admit that their team has to spend too much time on “manual” tasks that could be automated if there were enough funds.

For example, the developers have created a product that has the functions of launching confirmation, accepting and sending emails when the “Confirm”, “Accept” and “Send” buttons are pressed. Let’s say there was a problem in the confirmation email, and the developers made edits and code to fix it. In this case, it is necessary to test not only the confirmation letter, but also the acceptance and sending letters to make sure that the change in the code did not affect them.

Theoretically, regression tests can be performed manually. But with the growth or change of software systems, the number of test cases increases and, consequently, the set of regression programs increases. Eventually, it reaches a point where it is physically impossible to manage regression tests manually.

Fortunately, regression testing is repetitive and predictable, so it is an ideal candidate for automation.

How is automatic regression testing performed?

Regression testing is usually performed after correcting the code or correcting an error in the component. Ideally, this kind of program check should be performed every time the software is changed in any way.

Retesting the entire system after each update or patch is a tedious, costly and time-consuming process. Imagine if a specialist needs to perform the same regression test 500 times. Writing an automated script can save him/her from this fate, significantly saving time and money.

Automation means that a series of pre-written scripts will be executed after changing the code without human intervention or with minimal control on his part. This frees manual testers from monotonous work and allows them to focus on more complex and important test cases.

By using effective automatic regression testing, software development and testing firms can reduce time, costs and ensure maximum test coverage. According to Bernd Greifeneder, founder of Dynatrace, the benefits of business automation go far beyond cost savings. Organizations need this ability, otherwise they are in danger of disappearing.

Advantages of regression testing automation

When implemented correctly, automated testing provides huge profits during product development.

Saving time and resources

The use of automation saves labor and money resources, since it is not necessary to carry out some part of manual testing. The team can set up automation to test individual components of the program in order to focus on other types of tests and correcting defects. This helps to improve the quality of the application and gives customers a better experience.

According to a study by Paul Grossman called “Automated Testing ROI: Fact or Fiction?”, it was found that thanks to automation, a team can run five times more tests per day for the same money, reducing the average cost of a testing hour from $ 50 to $17.54.

In the book, Paul Grossman gives the following calculations. With manual testing, each tester works eight hours a day, and automatic testing can be performed continuously with a large number of tests per hour. The cost of testing works is on average $50 per hour for an entry-level specialist and about $75 per hour for a Senior-level employee.

With manual testing, eight hours of entry-level tester work comes out for $ 400. With automated testing, an engineer can spend a whole day creating automated tests that cost $600, but then the tests can be run for an additional 16 hours a day at no cost.

Immediate feedback

Automated testing tools provide comprehensive reports on the results of all tests performed in one run. Thus, any member of the QA automation company team can quickly determine the root cause of the error without contacting the developer of the automated test. This gives a picture of the stability of the application in real time, which not only speeds up feedback cycles, but also, according to the World Quality Report, optimizes the correction of failures in 73% of organizations.

Round-the-clock testing

Automatic regression tests can be performed around the clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With scheduling, you can run tests at night or at regular intervals to ensure that no errors are missed.

QA specialists can work on more important tasks while regression tests are performed in the background. With this format of work, quality assurance engineers will be notified of errors before they reach end users.

Higher test coverage

As the software product develops, new features are added. With each release, QA should make sure that new features don’t break the app.

As the software grows, the amount of code that has to be covered with regression tests also increases. Using automation, you can easily cope with the growing volume of work. Companies note an increase in test coverage by 20% after the introduction of automation.

Automated testing allows you to perform more tests in less time and guarantees the provision of better software testing services when each part of the application is tested as it grows. Without it, increasing the test coverage requires a lot of effort.

Is regression testing worth automating?

Despite all these advantages, automation should be approached deliberately. Many projects have failed because stakeholders have not taken into account how much effort goes into supporting their automated tests.

The World Quality Report confirms some problems in this process. For example, experts call rapidly changing requirements, the lack of qualified automation engineers, the complexity of implementing specialized tools, the lack of necessary processes and methods, as well as the difficulty of choosing a platform for testing, the main obstacles to test automation.

Automation needs the right tools

To carry out effective automation, it is necessary to have the right tools that require serious costs or special knowledge on their deployment and configuration. The next important problem is related to the test scripts created using these tools. Since the AUT changes frequently, test scripts do not work. Therefore, script support is required from teams, and this is usually very expensive.

Without an experienced specialist, automation will fail

Another common problem among organizations starting work on testing automation is the lack of experience and knowledge of current team members. Therefore, companies often resort to outsourcing software testing.

In addition, it may be difficult for the QA group at first to determine which test scenarios should be “put on the pipeline”. QA often start randomly automating test cases, skipping important scenarios and getting low test coverage.

Developing automated tests takes time and money

Although the automated testing strategy saves time in the long run, it also requires certain initial investments and deadlines. Test automation requires teams to design and maintain infrastructures along with test scenarios, to build solutions and other important elements. At the initial stage, automation is very expensive, which deters many teams from introducing automatic testing into their practice.

Bad tests will not find errors

In addition, specialists should spend time and effort on automation infrastructure and test development. Before launching, the tests should be developed, coded and tested. A bad automated test can lead to inconsistent testing and negate the benefits and effectiveness of automation.

Therefore, before creating test cases, it is important for the team to work out the above problems and find the right balance of automatic tests for the project, setting priorities. Engineers should take into account the time, costs and resources to conduct regression testing, and understand whether it is worth it. In addition, it may take from several hours to one day to analyze failed tests.

Lack of a testing automation strategy

Testers need to determine the right approach to test automation that meets their needs. To do this, they should look for answers to the questions: “How to reduce the cost of implementing and maintaining tests?”, “Can an automation tool give useful test reports?” and so on.

This is especially important when the application being tested is regularly adjusted, and testing automation must be implemented in such a way as to recognize these changes and provide the team with information about a cost-effective maintenance strategy.

Automation can never completely replace manual testing, human intuition and unpredictable behavior. In addition, automated tests require manual intervention to create, configure, run, and interpret test results.

Conclusion

Automated regression testing has become an integral part of modern development practice, which allows you to quickly deliver high-quality software. Many companies want to take advantage of test automation, but it is not easy to implement it.

The puzzle consists of many parts: people, culture and technology. Using the wrong tools can turn this process into a problem. Automating useless tests and neglecting important ones will create gaps in product quality.

Automated testing is a fantastic addition to manual testing, but will never replace humans. Automation successfully tests predictable and repeatable sequences of steps, but the behavior of the end user is impossible to predict.

Fortunately, all these problems are solvable within the framework of quality assurance services. With the right approach, Andersen can create an intelligent test automation package that will have a huge long-term payback.