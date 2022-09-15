LG sets the “tone” with new earbuds for audiophiles

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand has designed LG ToneFree FP9 earbuds with UVNano technology that offers a refreshing audio experience to its customers.

The earbuds are equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, reducing 99.9% bacteria while charging, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. Housing a plethora of features such as – Medical Grade Gel, Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others, the latest model delivers the ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users.

Product key features:

Medical Grade Ear Gels

LG ToneFree FPN earbuds features Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gel which provides users with a proper fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation

Meridian Sound

The LG ToneFree earbuds feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit for earbuds. Meridian brings Headphone Spatial Processing to ToneFree earbuds which deliver more natural sound

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

Housing, a leading Meridian technology HSP, the earbuds stimulate the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound

Increased Bass Performance : The earbuds have Flex Action Bass which creates more powerful low end without compromising on clarity and definition. It features a more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility

3D Sound Stage : 3D Sound Stage provides a fully immersive experience to the users while watching a movie, TV Show, or game. Customers can also adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app for a livelier experience

: 3D Sound Stage provides a fully immersive experience to the users while watching a movie, TV Show, or game. Customers can also adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app for a livelier experience Design and Color

Minimal yet unique, the LG ToneFree FN9 cradle come with a com-pact design that fits easily into the palm, and two-color options; Charcoal Black and Modern White, chic enough to fit any aesthetic

Enhanced ANC

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows one to completely immerse in whatever they are listening to

More Comfortable Experience, Plug & Wireless