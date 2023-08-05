LG S95QR Soundbar Review – This is a next level experience from the house of LG!

Soundbars have become increasingly popular, transforming how we experience audio entertainment. With TVs getting slimmer, built-in speakers have suffered, resulting in lackluster audio performance. LG is well-known for producing top-notch audio devices, particularly soundbars and speakers. The brand has gained a strong reputation in this field, backed by decades of experience in the TV industry.

A recent addition to LG’s lineup is the LG S95QR 9.1.5 channel High Res Audio Wi-Fi Soundbar with Surround Speakers. Representing one of LG’s most impressive speaker systems, the S95QR comes with a considerable price tag of INR 1,09,990. Despite the cost, the S95QR offers an array of premium features, including wireless connectivity, support for Dolby Atmos, up-firing speakers, and more.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Main soundbar unit

Subwoofer

2 x Satellite speakers

Documentation

HDMI Cable

Design

The LG S95QR is not just a standalone soundbar; it is offered as a complete system, including the main soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two wireless rear speakers. The design of the main soundbar is sleek and elegant, featuring angled edges, touch-sensitive buttons on top, a front matrix display, and an upward-firing speaker array. On the other hand, both the wireless subwoofer and rear speakers boast a generic design with frames carved out of a wooden finish material. All components are presented in a gray color, which is the sole available finish for this particular model.

The soundbar setup offers flexibility in its placement options. It can either be laid in front of the display or mounted on the wall. The two wireless rear speakers should be positioned opposite the display to create an immersive surround sound experience. As for the wireless subwoofer, it is recommended to place it next to the TV. LG suggests that the soundbar is particularly suitable for 55” & 65” TV models, considering the size of the speaker unit.

Connectivity

Setting up the system is a breeze and can be easily accomplished using the LG soundbar app, ensuring a quick and hassle-free setup process. As for connectivity options, the soundbar offers a comprehensive range of choices. It boasts two HDMI 2.1 input ports and one eARC/HDMI output, supporting impressive capabilities like handling 4K @60Hz with Dolby Vision and HDR10 signals. Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with a digital optical port and a USB port to cater to different connection needs.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the soundbar provides a myriad of options. You can effortlessly connect through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and it also supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, making it convenient for users with different devices. Moreover, Spotify Connect is available for seamless music streaming. High-resolution streaming is fully supported via Wi-Fi, enabling users to enjoy Tidal or directly access music from a networked HDD music library or through the USB port.

Included with the soundbar is a remote that features an array of buttons for easy control. These buttons facilitate volume adjustment, switching between sound presets, equalizer settings, general settings, mute, Bluetooth, and HDMI eARC, among other essential functions. The remote ensures that users have convenient access to a wide range of features and settings, making the soundbar a user-friendly and versatile audio solution.

Performance

The LG S95QR boasts an impressive 17 speaker drivers and a 9.1.5 channel configuration, culminating in a robust 810W output. This soundbar also comes with top-tier audio format support, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced. The main soundbar incorporates three up-firing height speakers, while the wireless speakers each have an additional upward-firing speaker, creating a captivating audio experience.

To complement the soundbar, the wireless subwoofer is sizeable and boasts a 220W power output. Collaborating with the renowned British audio brand Meridian, LG has integrated Meridian’s expertise into the sound presets. Users can choose from a range of sound presets such as AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Game, and Bass Blast.

The S95QR supports 24-bit Hi-Res audio, but it does miss out on essential codecs like aptX HD and LDAC. For movie enthusiasts, this soundbar truly shines, particularly with its 360-degree soundscape feature, elevating the cinematic experience to new heights. However, when it comes to music, the soundstage doesn’t feel as wide, resulting in a slightly muddled representation of songs with multiple instruments. While the music experience can be improved with some adjustments, overall, it still delivers a satisfactory performance.

LG S95QR Soundbar Review – The Verdict

The LG S95QR soundbar offers an impressive Dolby Atmos experience, boasting a wide range of surround sound formats to cater to all your audio needs. It’s easy setup process and seamless integration with various platforms add to its appeal.

When it comes to movie-watching, the LG S95QR excels, particularly with Dolby-supported titles, providing an exceptional cinematic experience. However, for those looking primarily to stream music, these speakers may not be the best choice. The soundbar is perfect for individuals seeking a wireless setup that delivers excellent sound during movie sessions or musical moods. If you’re looking for premium sound experience for your home theatre setup, look no further!