LG Electronics elevates audio experience with XBOOM series and Tone Free launch

LG Electronics, one of the leading consumer durable brands in India, today announced the launch of its latest audio products, the LG XBOOM series and LG TONE Fit TF7. With a focus on convenience, powerful sound, and immersive lighting effects, these products are designed to revolutionize the way people experience music and audio.

With the introduction of the LG TONE Fit TF7 and XBOOM series featuring RNC9, RNC7 and RNC5 models, LG reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional quality, performance, and convenience to its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “We are delighted to introduce the LG XBOOM series and TONE products, representing a significant advancement in audio technology. These meticulously designed products are poised to revolutionize the audio experience for our consumers. Building upon the positive reception of our previous TONE model, we are confident that this newly launched TONE Fit TF7 will exceed expectations and captivate music enthusiasts and audiophiles worldwide. Also, with exceptional features, powerful sound reproduction, and immersive lighting effects, the brand-new LG XBOOM series and TONE are set to become the preferred choice for parties, events, and everyday use.”

The LG TONE Fit TF7 offers a superior fit for exercise enthusiasts, ensuring that customers can focus solely on their workout without any distractions. Featuring a patent-pending skirt shape hook with a freebit design, these earbuds offer optimized fit and usability for various outdoor activities. The pressure-less and drop-less design guarantees a secure and comfortable fit, while the innovative Air Circulation Design reduces sweat and heat, making them ideal for intense workouts.

Durability and hygiene are top priorities for the LG TONE Fit TF7. With an IP67 rating, these earbuds are resistant to dust, sweat and rain, allowing users to push their limits regardless of the weather conditions. The addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology creates a serene personal space for immersive audio experiences. The hybrid ANC combines feed-back and feed-forward techniques, ensuring exceptional sound isolation.

Featuring the renowned Meridian technology, the LG TONE Fit TF7 delivers natural and authentic sound quality. Whether it’s pumping up the beats during a workout or enjoying a relaxing melody, the premium LG Meridian Sound offers an audio experience that transcends expectations.

Health and hygiene are paramount, and LG has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of its users. The UVnano technology integrated into the earbuds’ cradle actively sanitizes the ear gel surfaces, creating a more sanitary listening experience. The TF7 model also introduces medical-grade silicone ear gels, further enhancing user comfort and hygiene.

In addition to its wireless capabilities, the LG TONE Fit TF7 allows users to enjoy audio content in places where wireless connections are not supported, such as gyms, through its plug and play feature. The TF7 model offers multi-point, multi-paring option and has Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair for seamless connectivity. It also provides voice command compatibility with Google and Siri extends convenient hands-free control.

To complement the LG TONE Fit TF7, LG Electronics is also launching a XBOOM range of powerful and feature-rich audio systems, including the RNC9, RNC7, and RNC5.

The RNC9 is equipped with Double Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer, delivering powerful and rich bass sound without distortion. With maximum connectivity options including 2 USB ports, Bluetooth and FM radio this audio system offers limitless entertainment possibilities. For Home Parties It has features Like stunning party strobe lighting, multi-colour lighting effects and DJ features such as DJ PAD, Scratch Table, DJ Loop all in DJ App (iOS/Android). The RNC9 also boasts karaoke functionalities with a Microphone Input, Guitar Input, Vocal Effect, Voice Canceller, Key Changer, Echo Effect and Vocal Sound Control.

The RNC7 and RNC5 models also feature Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer, providing an immersive audio experience. These audio systems offer versatile playability options with 2 USB ports, Bluetooth and FM. Additionally, they feature party strobe lighting, DJ functionalities, karaoke capabilities, and convenient connectivity options such as TV connection (Optical / Wireless), phone cradle, wireless party link for Multi Product , and LG Bluetooth App.

Furthermore, RNC5 boasts an impressive feature known as Party Strobe, a captivating lighting effect that synchronizes with the music, creating a dynamic visual experience. With its multi-colour lighting capabilities, the Party Strobe feature adds an extra element of excitement and energy to any event or gathering and convenient connectivity options such as TV connection (Wireless), phone cradle, wireless party link for Multi Product, and LG Bluetooth App.

The new LG XBOOM series offer key highlights that enhance the overall audio experience. With Vocal Sound Control, these systems deliver a more powerful karaoke performance, ensuring realistic and immersive vocal sound. The Maximum Connectivity feature allows users to connect and listen to a wide range of entertainment options, thanks to features such as party strobe and Guitar-In.

The LG XBOOM RNC9, RNC7 and RNC5 models will be available at all Stores starting from Aug onwards, with a starting price of Rs.22,000/-. The LG TONE fit TF7 will also be available for purchase starting from Aug onwards, with a starting price of Rs.12,500/-.