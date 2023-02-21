LG brings forth assured benefits on the purchase of LG Side by Side Refrigerators

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, introduced exciting offers for its customers on the purchase of side-by-side refrigerators from 2nd February 2023 till 31st March 2023.

To encourage consumers to upgrade to higher capacity Refrigerators, LG Electronics is offering some very exciting offers. Customers will get a one-night couple stay at a 5-star property and Times Prime exclusive membership program with benefits up to INR 60,000/-.The Times Prime membership entails benefits of more than 60 brands. Customers can avail benefits of OTT subscription like Hotstar, Sony Liv, Gaana.com, Eros Now, etc., Shopping vouchers of Myntra, Lifestyle, lenskart etc. Food and Beverages vouchers of Starbucks, McDonalds, Chaayos, Pizza Hut etc. Dinining vouchers of Punjab Grill, Dhaba 1986, Mamagoto etc., health & Fitnes vouchers of Pharmeasy, Healthify, Cure.fit, etc., Travel and Hospitality vouchers of Yatra, Clear Trip, Rapido etc. Gifting and Grooming vouchers and lot more.

After purchasing the side-by-side refrigerators, the customers will get a welcome message from LG. On successful verification post installation, Customers to receive their unique coupon codes for both the offers to enjoy the benefits on their registered mobile number.

Commenting on the same, Deepak Bansal- VP-Home Appliances & Air Conditioners said, “Post Covid-19 we are witnessing impressive growth in premium product categories as there is increase in discretionary spend and consumers are looking to upgrade their Home Appliances Purchases, Apart from offering best in class technology we also wanted to offer good prepositions to consumers. To further present our consumers with great offers, LG unveiled unique deals for people who wish to upgrade to high-capacity refrigerators. We believe that these offers will further enhance the user’s experience of our premium lineup of side by side refrigerators.”

LG has revolutionized the design of the 2023 range of LG Side-by-Side Refrigerators to elevate the user experience and add elegance to the kitchen. With a new flat design and loaded with metallic decorations, the refrigerators are minimal yet sophisticated.

The Side by Side Refrigerators is equipped with LG ThinQ technology, whereby users can control key features and access the appliance remotely from anywhere and users can conveniently control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss. The latest LG Refrigerators also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyses the usage pattern of the refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly. With the help of various algorithms, the latest range of LG Refrigerators monitors the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.

The InstaView Side-By-Side Refrigerator now has a 23% Bigger InstaView Window for a wider view of what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass and it will illuminate the inside of the refrigerator – letting the users quickly access your favourite foods & beverages. The New Dispenser with UVnanoTM keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces upto 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time.

Currently there are 15 SKU of Side by Side Refrigerator range.

Price is ranging from INR 120,699 to INR 227,099/-.