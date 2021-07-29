Guess which is the most desired TV brand in India? It is LG, as has been revealed in India’s Most Desired Brands 2021 Report prepared by Trust Research Advisory (TRA). Now, TRA happens to be an independent syndicated study that conducted its research with 2,000 consumer influencers. The organization was also awarded the 2021 CES Innovation Award, which also goes to show its competence even at the international level.

For LG Electronics, the award however isn’t too surprising given the wide acceptance the brand already enjoys in the country. The company’s TV range had earlier been adjudged as the Most Trusted in 2019 and 2020. The company said the latest achievement is a recognition of its innovative design, upgraded performance, and unparalleled, life-like picture quality that is TV range always stands for.

The research too was extensive in that it covered 16 Indian cities and ‘amongst 3000 unique brands across industries and categories, out of which 1000 top brands were listed in the report.’

The company’s Director, Mr. Hak Hyun Kim is naturally ecstatic and said getting the recognition for three consecutive years is a strong indicator of the sort of commitment it has over delivering quality products to buyers in India and elsewhere on a consistent basis.

As it is LG has always been a strong player on a global scale when it comes to display technologies. The OLED TVs from the company boasts of self-lit pixel technology which helps produce infinite contrast as well as deeper blacks. Its TVs also come with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which is all about viewing pleasure and entertainment of an altogether different level.

All of the above combined with an array of smart features and AI-enabled smart technology makes LG TVs one of the best in the industry.