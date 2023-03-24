Lexar launches the World’s Fastest CFexpress Type A card Gold series in India

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory solutions, has announced the launch of the world’s fastest Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD series in the Indian market. Developed with an aim to help capture the high quality data and cinema-quality 8K videos, the CFexpress™ Type A card has been designed, to address the growing needs of professional photographers, videographers, and the creators who are on a look out for high quality gadgets, helping them to work seamlessly while on the go.

With a rated Video Performance Guarantee 400 (VPG 400), the CFexpress Type A card has a minimum write speed of 700 MB/s & 800MB/s and a read speed of up to 900MB/s, making it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and stable video recording. This ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos seamlessly without waiting or any lag.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card provides a rugged body, making it highly durable against temperature extremes, shocks and vibrations. Thus passionate professionals can enjoy their work without worrying about data loss.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co., Limited said, “We believe that our Type A CFexpress™ card will be a game changer in the Indian market. The combination of durability, dependability, and performance is unprecedented in this form factor, and represents a significant improvement over our previous products. As we always encourage our users to live for their memories, the card is designed to ensure that they enjoy the process of capturing the beauty they see as much as we enjoy seeing their creativity. ”

Some of the key features that make the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card are:

Capacity: 80GB, 160GB, 320GB

Read speed up to 900MB/s1, Write speed up to 800MB/s, Minimum write speed of 700MB/s Speed

Interface PCI Express® Gen 3×1 Smooth and high-speed capture of high-quality images and 8K and 4K 120FPS video

Class: VPG 400

Limited-lifetime warranty3

Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card will be available in all leading retail and online stores in India. The most reasonable Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card priced starts at Rs. 17,940/- for 80 GB, Rs. 28,100/- for 160 GB, and Rs. 56,250/- for 320GB including retail box plus card reader.