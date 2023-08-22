Lexar launches Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series in the Indian market

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory solutions, recently announced the launch of the Lexar® Professional 1800x SDHC/SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series in the Indian market. Engineered for photographers, videographers, and digital content creators, this card sets a new benchmark for high-speed performance and durability with a read speed of 280 MB/s.

This high-performance card boasts the highest UHS Speed Class rating of 3 (U3) and a V rating of 60, guaranteeing a minimum speed of 60 MB/s second, making it ideal for shooting 4k Quality videos and pictures with immaculate details. Sequential burst shots will be much faster, smoother, and simpler with such a high-speed performance offering of 210 MB/s.

More importantly, the Lexar® Professional 1800x SDHC/SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series minimizes internal buffers in file transfer. Its cutting-edge technology offers a transfer speed of 280 MB/s allowing you to transfer your raw pictures and videos within a matter of minutes for the post-production process, thereby giving you more time to invest in creation and mastering your skills.

With the latest innovation from Lexar, users can hope to shoot and capture from anywhere, anytime. Flash memory technology is vulnerable to data corruption when exposed to heat, or water, but thanks to Lexar 1800x’s rugged design and quality build, the card is waterproof and has the capacity to stand against temperature extremes, allowing professionals to work in the harshest conditions, be it under water or on top of a volcano or mountain. Furthermore, it’s X-ray proof, so one can travel without worrying about damage from security machines.

Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series (quick specifications)

Speed up to 280MB/s read, up to 210MB/s write (64-128GB), up to 280MB/s read, up to 205MB/s write 256-512GB)Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Interface: UHS-II

Operating Temperature: 0℃ to 70℃ (32℉ to 158℉)

Storage Temperature: -25℃ to 85℃ (-13℉ to 185℉)

Dimension: 32mm x 24mm x 2.1mm / 1.25”x 0.95”x 0.08”

Weight: 2.0g / 0.004lbs

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

In addition to high-speed, it also offers storage capacity ranging from 64GB to 512GB, giving users enough space to capture long hours of 4k UHD and FHD videos seamlessly at high frame rates. The company also claims that the cards are backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities.

The Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series is now available at leading retailers and online stores in India and pricing starting at at Rs. 3,500 for 64GB, Rs. 5,900 for 128GB, Rs. 11,000 for 256GB, and Rs. 24,000 for 512GB.