Lexar gears up to tap into India's multi-billion dollar content creation industry

Lexar, a leading global provider of memory and storage solutions, is set to expand its distribution channel in the Indian market, to cater to the growing demand for flash memory products in the country, especially among the burgeoning content creation community. According to recent research reports by EY, India’s online content creation market reached a value of approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach over USD 24 billion by 2028. The primary enabler of this content boom has been the extensive proliferation of internet and digital services in India.

In line with its commitment to the Indian market, Lexar will be rolling out an advanced and innovative range of high performance and capacity-driven flash memory solutions alongside powerful desktop memories, especially targeted towards both professional & budding photographers, videographers, gamers and content creators.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, CIS and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar Co. Ltd., said, “The pan-India digital adoption and internet penetration together with the growing adoption of technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud-based video streaming services has provided further impetus to the content creation market in the country. Given these favorable market dynamics, it is the right time for us to extend our legacy of delivering superior performance with our range of products for all segments including gamers, videographers and content creators. Additionally, we are firming up our distribution channel with key distribution partnership agreements across India, with a focus on improving our customer service via a dedicated Indian sales team that will forge relationships with customers throughout the country.”

Moreover, India has witnessed a 25% increase in average mobile data consumption, which is expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% until 2028. This surge in data consumption has led to a higher demand for content creation as people increasingly engage with data-intensive content like videos, streaming services, social media, and online gaming. Consequently, this increased data consumption has become a driving force behind the need for fast and high-capacity flash memory storage solutions.

“The tremendous growth experienced in the Indian content creation industry is directly proportionate to the growing demand for memory and storage solutions that can store, protect, and transport your files faster and easier. Lexar’s innovative portfolio of memory and storage solutions are specifically designed to address challenges such as space, speed, portability and durability among Indian consumers,” he added.

To ensure a smooth customer experience, Lexar plans to partner with the leading retail chains, e-commerce platforms, and distributors across India. These strategic collaborations will make Lexar’s products easily accessible to consumers, both in urban and rural areas, allowing them to benefit from Lexar’s technological expertise and exceptional service. Moreover, the company is setting the tone with energized digital campaigns and channel strategies, aimed at educating the customers on the innovative use of Lexar products from authorized distributors in India. Lexar will also be launching localized customer support channels in Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities to offer comprehensive after-sales service.

As a part of its growth plans, Lexar will be unveiling a comprehensive range of innovative product line up in the memory market. Lexar’s top selling products in the Indian market currently include SDXC cards that boast of larger storage capacities, faster read/write speeds, and extreme durability, and a range of CFexpress cards, including Type A and Type B variants with NVMe interfaces for cutting-edge storage solutions. Furthermore, Lexar caters to the needs of high-performance gaming with high-end DDR5 and DDR4 RAMs, as well as SSDs designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts.