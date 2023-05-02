Lexar announces the launch of CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series in India

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory solutions, has introduced a new line of CFexpress cards in India with the launch of the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series. This highly durable CFexpress card comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s respectively, allowing users to capture burst photos and 8K quality videos seamlessly.

The design of the Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series offers a great solution for photographers and videographers who demand high-speed performance to shoot stunning quality stills with high frame rates with their DSLR or mirrorless cameras. The company also claims that high data transfer speeds will also accelerate your workflow during the post-production process if paired up with a compatible Type B card reader.

With its latest offering, Lexar has given a more affordable option for professional creators as well as those compassionate photographers and videography, to explore their creative potential using a High quality CF Card The company hopes that their consumers will enjoy the process of art production with the data safety and high read/write speeds offered by the card.

Like every Lexar memory card, this one is backwards compatible with select XQD® cameras, providing added versatility, and comes with a limited 10-year warranty. Moreover, the superior build quality makes every penny count.

Some of the key features that make the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series unique are:

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

For photographers and videographers who demand high-speed performance with transfer speeds of up to 1750MB/s1 read

Shoot more high-quality images and 8K video

Write speeds of up to 1300MB/s1

Backwards-compatible with select XQD® cameras2

High-speed file transfer to accelerate workflow

Limited 10-year warranty

Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series is available in all leading retail and online stores in India. The CFexpress Type B SILVER priced starts at Rs. 16,000/- for 128GB, Rs. 26,000/- for 256GB, and Rs. 55,500/- for 512GB.