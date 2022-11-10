Lenovo’s Music Balm wins under the Audio Marketing category of the ISA Better Sound Awards 2022

Lenovo India’s heart-warming campaign, Music Balm in collaboration with BrandMusiq, has won under the Audio Marketing category of the International Sound Awards (ISA) Better Sound Awards 2022. ISA promotes innovative, smart, and useful sound projects, products, and services that contribute to the motto: Make The World Sound Better.

This year, ISA received submissions from 14 different countries: Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Iceland, India, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Lenovo Music Balms was one of 23 projects to win a Better Sound Award.

During the COVID pandemic, most people suffered due to the isolation and anxiety caused by the spread of the virus. The main goal of Music Balm was to address the mental health of the audience during this difficult time. Lenovo and BrandMusiq together created a series of compositions, using the science of Navarasas (the nine fundamental human emotions), to counteract negative emotions and to provide a moment of peace and positivity. Various musicologists and music therapists were also consulted in order to help them create the tracks that would stimulate the brain and trigger the release of dopamine, making listeners feel soothed.

Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq said “It was a gratifying experience to create a ‘music balm’ for Lenovo’s customers, Especially curated by us to soothe the depressive mind-state of the audience.

Speaking on the win, Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo Music Balm is an initiative that we launched during the pandemic to instil a sense of positivity through music. To see it getting recognized and awarded by ISA is indeed a proud moment for us. As a brand, we are committed to building initiatives that are people-oriented.”

The Audio Branding Academy was founded in Hamburg in 2009. The annual audio branding congress was held in various cities around the world where audio branding experts and enthusiasts from all over the world would gather to attend talks, panels, and workshops. The first-ever International Sound Awards was held in 2017.