Lenovo has launched its flagship ThinkPad X1 Fold device in India which is unique in that it comes with a foldable display. That way, the device can both be a laptop and a tablet device at the same time. This also makes the new ThinkPad X1 Fold the first foldable laptop to be launched in the country. The device also comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard accessory as well that comes in handy when the device is used in laptop mode. The keyboard also recharges itself when it sits on top of the display.

ThinkPad X1 Fold specifications

The ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop comes with a 13.3-inch 2k display having a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 pixels. The pOLED display is sourced from LG Display that is supported by a mechanical hinge to allow for the folding and unfolding of the device. Users can either hold the laptop in landscape mode to be used as a laptop or in portrait mode for use as a notebook. There is the Lenovo Active Pen also included in the package that can be used to take notes as well.

Among the accessories that form part of the standard package include Easel Stand that allows the device to be placed easily in landscape or portrait mode. Then there is the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard too that allows the device to be used as a conventional laptop.

Also, notwithstanding the foldable display and the associated hinge design element that might make one to believe the laptop to be quite fragile and needs to be handled with care, Lenovo is claiming the device to be quite rugged and capable of taking on some rough treatment as well. The device comes with the MIL-STD 810H certification while the display too is tested to withstand thousands of cycles of opening and closing actions.

At its core, the laptop features an Intel Core i5 CPU coupled to 11th gen Intel UHD GPU. There is 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM on board, along with a max of 1 TB of PCIe-NVMe M.2 2242 SSD on the top model. Connectivity options the laptop comes with include a pair of USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with one of the ports allowing for usage as a DisplayPort as well. Plus, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and options 5G or 4G LTE as well.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Pro and has the Lenovo Mode Switcher app pre-loaded too that allows the user to change the device orientation easily as per requirement. Then there are four microphones and a Dolby Atmos speaker system onboard too for an enhanced entertainment experience. The integrated Hybrid infrared (IR) and HD webcam support Windows Hello facial recognition system, besides allowing for video chats as well.

Battery life too is a quite commendable 10.4 hours on a single charge and replenishes via 50 W Rapid Charge fast charging tech.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Price and availability

ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at a cool Rs. 3,29,000 but is now available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,48,508. Check out for various launch offers and other freebies accompanying the laptop.