Lenovo Launches the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) tablet designed for portability and mobility

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today announced its latest addition to the premium tablet line up: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). The new Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is designed and built for those seeking the ultimate experience in terms of mobility and portability.

Craftsmanship

The Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports a unique dual-tone design with a glass-like finish and comes in Storm Grey colour. It is extremely thin and weighs just 480 grams, making it ideal for students learning at home or travellers enjoying on-the-go entertainment. They are also designed to filter out the harmful blue light and deliver a truly personal experience adhering to evolving consumer behaviour.

Display

The Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) features a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels and an aspect ratio of 15:9 aspect ratio. With 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 600 nits brightness, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) brings alive entertainment experience with Dolby Vision® HDR, superior contrast, colour and accurate detail. The display also supports HDR10+ to deliver an immersive experience whether you are watching a show or a movie.

Performance

The Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset to deliver 120 percent performance improvement over the previous generation. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) allows users to maximise their experience regardless of the scenario.

The new chipset ensures that users get ultra-smooth graphics experience, and they are always able to keep up with the action. With the optional ThinkPad-inspired detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) seamlessly switches from an immersive entertainment device to productivity workhorse.

If writing is preferred, the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 can magnetically attach to the device for wireless charging and storage. The Bluetooth®-enabled pen auto-pairs with the tablet and can also be used to remotely control on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customisable button on its side. Users can also quickly take notes with Lenovo Instant Memo by simply holding the button even when the screen is locked.

With a four-speaker system from JBL® and support for Dolby Atmos®, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) delivers deeply personal audio experience with spatial audio no matter how the tablet is used. With Wi-Fi 6 certification, Android 12 and up to 14 hours of battery life, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) allows users to maximise their time.

Sumati Sahgal, Head – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “Tablets became a lifeline for consumers over the last two years, acting as devices for entertainment as well as for getting work done on the go. As consumers embrace the new reality, this latest generation of Tab P11 Pro will bring performance and features to support their continued on the go experience.”

Google Kids Space and Lenovo Freestyle

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) also includes support for Google Kids Space first seen on Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). The Google Kids Space is designed as a dedicated hub for kids to discover, create, and grow. When a child opens Kids Space, they are presented with a library of quality content in the form of books, apps, and videos. This dedicated mode allows kids to explore their creativity and become experts in things they love.

Lenovo Freestyle is a cross-device collaboration software that gives users the ability to seamlessly link their Android tablets to their Lenovo Windows PC8, transforming their tablet into either a portable second screen to extend their desktop or a wireless touch screen for their laptop.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at INR 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage and hard bundle of Lenovo Precision Pen 3. It will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores starting October 17. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon.

Summary of features: