Lenovo Launches the Premium Tab P12 Pro for INR 69,999 in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today launched its premium consumer android tablet, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India. It boasts of top tier features, amazing speed and clarity, rich cinematic sound, and many more consumer benefits.

Immersive audio-visuals

The Tab P12 Pro offers sharper images in 16:10 aspect ratio from a durable 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display enhanced by the detailed S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for less graininess. It supports Dolby Vision which delivers incredibly vivid picture quality, and its display features a color gamut of 107% NTSC and up to 400 nits of brightness. Users also get high-end sound solutions with this tablet, thanks to the high excursion SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, Dolby Atmos, combined with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning. The tablet also protects against eye strain with Lenovo’s hardware and software tuning, including the low-blue light emissions certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Heavyweight performance

Geared for turbocharged performance, instant multitasking, and smoother casual gaming at home or on the go, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sports the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform, cutting-edge CPU speed, and up to 8GB RAM memory. The tablet delivers an uncommonly large 10200mAh battery capacity and a battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 14.6 hours.

Crafted for motion

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is ultra-thin at 5.63mm with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen. It weighs just 565g and comes in Storm Grey colour with a sleek all-metal build. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which protects against damage and ensures up to 2x improvement in scratch performance compared to competitive aluminosilicate glass.

Productivity on the move

To transform this tablet into a productivity powerhouse in a snap, users can simply attach the optional keyboard with four-point pogo pin and prop the tablet on its folio kickstand. Indian users also get the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled with the pack. This stylus auto-pairs with the tablet, has very low latency, and allows for wireless charging while magnetically attached.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “Tablets have become indispensable for both work and play during this new normal, with consumers spending more time streaming everything, and also creating digital content using tablets. Our latest addition to the market – the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, is incredibly versatile. It offers smart entertainment and is built with all the clever bells and whistles that consumers have come to expect from a Lenovo flagship Android tablet, for instance its brilliant AMOLED display, immersive sound, long lasting battery and the all-new digital pen.”

Consumers can add the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One solution along with their Tab P12 Pro package, for complete peace-of-mind knowing that the device is fully protected against non-warranty damages.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is now available for INR 69,999, across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon.

Features: