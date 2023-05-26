Home News Lenovo Launches the Powerful & Aesthetically Built Tab M9 in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today launched its latest Android tablet – the Tab M9 in India. It is designed to enhance productivity and offer a stunningly mobile cinematic experience to users, with its long-lasting battery life, secure facial recognition login, and dual stereo speakers.

Stylishly built with immersive experience

Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best lightweight tablets in the market, weighing 344 grams. Its 9-inch HD display is built on a stylish and sleek dual-tone metal chassis that is comfortable to hold. It offers an enhanced, immersive entertainment experience with Netflix HD-support and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio with dual stereo speakers.

Superior performance in a compact form factor

The tablet is powered with MediaTek® Helio G80 Octa-Core processor and Android™ 12 operating system, with plenty of storage and smooth browsing experience. With up to 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of video playback battery life, users can enjoy the power and space they need to stream and save their favorite movies and shows. The product is available in a stunning Frost Blue and Storm Grey colors. In line with consumer demand for a tablet cover, this product is available with a transparent cover and stand bundled with the tablet itself.

Safer binging with enhanced security

Tab M9 tablet offers an Immersive Reading Mode that simulates the color of real book pages, allows users to soften the tone for their eyes, and even offers a selection of various ambient background sounds. The display also has TÜV Rheinland eye care certification, to help protect the eyes. Taking in account the users’ security needs, the device is secured with a face-unlock feature, allowing for convenient and safe log-ins. For overall protection of the device itself, a clear case can be bundled with the tablet, as well as a folio case with kickstand to transform to a comfortable hands-free browsing and streaming mode.

Sumati Sahgal, Head – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we consistently innovate products that are designed for all the spaces and places in line with the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s consumers. Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it’s the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school. This tablet encapsulates next-generation functionality, reliability, and a satisfying multimedia experience at an incredible value, thus paving the way to a significantly enhanced user experience.”

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available in Frost Blue color, at a starting price of INR 12,999 from June 1st, 2023. Customers can pre-order from Lenovo.com and leading online channels like Amazon.in and Flipkart, and offline retail stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.

Summary of features:

  Lenovo Tab M9 LTE

(4GB+64GB)

 Lenovo Tab M9 LTE (3GB+32GB) Lenovo Tab M9 WiFi

(4GB+64GB)

 Lenovo Tab M9 WiFi

(3GB+32GB)
Processor MediaTek Helio G80 (8C, 2x A75 @2.0GHz + 6x A55 @1.8GHz)
Graphics Integrated ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
Chipset MediaTek SoC Platform
Memory 4GB Soldered LPDDR4x 3GB Soldered LPDDR4x 4GB Soldered LPDDR4x 3GB Soldered LPDDR4x
Storage 64GB eMMC 5.1 32GB eMMC 5.1 64GB eMMC 5.1 32GB eMMC 5.1
Expandable Memory microSD Card (up to 128GB, FAT32; 2TB, exFAT)
Card Reader Nano-SIM & microSD Card Slot microSD Card Slot
Storage Support 64GB eMMC 5.1 on systemboard

microSD card, supports FAT32 up to 128GB, exFAT up to 2TB

 32GB eMMC 5.1 on systemboard

microSD card, supports FAT32 up to 128GB, exFAT up to 2TB

 64GB eMMC 5.1 on systemboard

microSD card, supports FAT32 up to 128GB, exFAT up to 2TB

 32GB eMMC 5.1 on systemboard

microSD card, supports FAT32 up to 128GB, exFAT up to 2TB
Camera Front 2.0MP / Rear 8.0MP
Microphone Mono
Speakers Dual speaker optimized with Dolby® Atmos®
Sensors Accelerometer (G) sensor

Ambient light sensor (ALS)

Coulomb counter

Hall sensor
Vibration Motor Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM)
Battery Integrated 5100mAh (Typ.)
Max Battery Life Local video playback: 13 hr

Web browsing: 12 hr

Music playback: 15 hr
Power Adapter 5V / 2A
Display 9″ HD (1340×800) IPS 400 nits anti-fingerprint, Touch
Touchscreen In-cell, 10-point Multi-touch
Case Material      Metal (Back Cover)
Dimensions (WxDxH) 215.43 x 136.76 x 7.99 mm (8.48 x 5.38 x 0.31 inches)
Weight Around 344 g (0.76 lbs)
Case Color Frost Blue
Operating System Android™ 12 or Later
WLAN + Bluetooth 11ac 1×1 + BT5.1
WWAN 4G LTE None
VoiceCall Yes No
Standard Ports    1x USB-C® 2.0 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0, USB-C digital headset)

1x 3.5mm headphone jack
Optional Ports (configured) 1x Nano-SIM & microSD Card Slot 1x microSD Card Slot
Base Warranty 1-year, Carry-in with 1-year Battery
Bundled Accessories Clear Case + Film
Green Certifications ErP Lot 3

RoHS compliant

 ENERGY STAR® 8.0

ErP Lot 3

RoHS compliant
Other Certifications TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light (Software Solution)
