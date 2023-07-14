Lenovo Launches Tab M10 5G, Expands its 5G Tablet Portfolio in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, introduces the ultra-portable Tab M10 5G, setting a new standard for immersive cinematic entertainment and remote productivity. The highly mobile Lenovo Tab M10 5G can stream, video call friends, download quickly, and allow for light gaming on the cloud virtually anywhere with its Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform.

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is the perfect entertainment tablet that the whole family can share, with the Android™13 OS and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ octa-core processor keeping things running quickly and smoothly. The tab has dual speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos® and a 10.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels supporting up to 400 nits of brightness, so that users can have an immersive audio-visual experience on a clear screen even when they are outdoors.

It includes added security features like facial recognition technology that recognizes the users’ faces and logs them in with a glance. The TÜV eye care-certified display provides a more comfortable reading experience, minimizing blue light and flicker while the Immersive Reading Mode allows for easy switching between color and monochrome modes while reading from the digital library. This is also well-suited for consumers on-the-go as it weighs only around 490g which makes it highly portable, and offers a 7700mAh battery with up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video streaming.

Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo is excited to expand its tablet portfolio in India with the launch of the Tab M10 5G, to further drive the 5G era. With its immersive cinematic experience and remote productivity features, this ultra-portable tablet is engineered for digital nomads and nature buffs who lead hybrid lifestyles. It provides high-speed connectivity with 5G, even during peak hours, and doubles up like a daily companion that adapts to the versatile and evolving digital needs of modern tablet users and households. We are proud to offer Indian consumers a powerful and versatile device that unlocks the true potential of 5G technology.”

The Tab M10 5G is being launched in 2 variants 4gb/128GB and a 6GB/128GB combination, and will be available at a starting price of INR 24,999. Customers can avail special launch offers on amazon.in and flipkart.com, starting from tomorrow (July 15). It’ll also be available on lenovo.com and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores, soon.

Users can also avail smart services while purchasing this tablet like Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One to avoid the hassles of unexpected damage & repair costs, and the Lenovo Premium Care Plus for personalized hardware and software support from experts.