Lenovo launches new Yoga and Legion laptops to India

Lenovo has unveiled its next generation jewel crafted Yoga series; the battle ready Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops, in India, empowering consumers to Do More, Their Way.

Launched at the #ExperienceSmarter event: Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processor, faster graphics, improved battery performance, and sustainable design to further Lenovo’s Smarter Innovation for consumers.

With its new consumer and gaming laptops, the AI-powered Yoga laptops are designed to anticipate user interaction and push the limits of smarter, high-performance gaming and content creation. These ultra-slim and light laptops integrate a comfort edge design with humanizing soft contours for easier and more comfortable mobility and handling.

The new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops bring peak innovation in performance and immersive gaming experience. The minimal design language meets effective thermal management to deliver a seamless gameplay experience. The new Lenovo Legion 5i series exceeds expectations with a number of innovative firsts that adapt to and balance the multi-dimensional needs of modern gamers and professional players. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i; has powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess and top-notch streaming – making it a great choice for first-time gamers.

“Our new range of Legion gaming laptops brings unyielding play to gamers across generations and our range of Yoga laptops are packed with pure performance with powerful mobility, improved ergonomics, durable style, and enhanced features. It’s time for gamers and content creators to be at the pinnacle of their performance.” Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

“The 12th Generation Intel Core processors are a revolutionary step forward for the x86 architecture. Built on the latest Intel 7 technology, the Performance Hybrid Architecture with its Performance Cores and Efficiency Cores, combined with Intel Thread Director, work seamlessly to deliver class-leading performance. Between our class-leading technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, industry-firsts such as DDR5 memory compatibility and the third-generation revision of the Intel Evo guidelines, we’re aiming to bring only the very best experiences to our customers.” George Chacko, Director, Global Account Sales, APJ, Intel technology Asia Pte Ltd.

Smart, Sustainable and jewel-toned craftsmanship

The latest Yoga series are all about professional craftsmanship, smart AI features and sustainable inside and out. The Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i and Yoga Slim 7i Pro come with following features:

Jewel-toned craftsmanship: The new Yoga 9i uses the arc-shaped design to provide comfort during long-term use and movement. The elegant color gives it a boutique-level appearance, making the Yoga series a perfect partner for work and play.

Smart in every way: The 12th generation Intel® Core™ processor and third generation EVO certification paired with smart AI software assists users to get easy and efficient performance from their laptop. The smart interactive technology shortens the waiting time from boot to system login while smart sensing technology automatically improves the screen quality by adjusting the color temperature to match the ambient environment.

Immersive OLED display: The 16:10 OLED screen on Yoga 9i has 2.5K resolution to deliver accurate color of every picture. The screen also comes with TÜV low blue light eye protection certification 6 to reduce harmful blue light.

Battle Ready, Modern Design and Seamless Gameplay

The Legion gaming laptops from Lenovo are designed to be stylish and meet performance needs of every gamer

Battle Ready: Combined with powerful processors, Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro are battle ready machines able to deliver performance with efficient heat dissipation. The independent graphics direct connect technology solves the performance loss problem of mixed mode and enables the comfort of FPS games.

Modern Design: The Legion 5i and 5i Pro feature a modern design that pairs minimalism with purposeful detailing. They also use durable materials for elegant textures and improved visual thinness. The continuous vents design embodies power and performance.

Seamless Gameplay: The Legion 5 series have a battery capacity of 80Wh and reach up to 80% charging in just 30 minutes with the included charger. The AI engine 2.0 automatically recognizes the game, achieves optimized system performance, and increased 20% FPS to deliver seamless gameplay.

Services

Premium Care Plus is Lenovo’s latest advanced support for an elevated service experience. This includes personalized hardware and software support from a global network of elite technicians along with accidental damage protection, sealed battery warranty, smart PC performance solutions, and data migration assistance for Yoga customers – adding a level of protection and care to keep users productive even when the unexpected occurs.

Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Service is a simple way of offsetting carbon emissions, allowing consumers to support one of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) projects.

Pre-loaded 3 months of Xbox Game Pass: Enjoy unlimited access to over 100 high-quality PC games for 3 months. The xbox game pass is pre-loaded on all Lenovo laptops

The Legion Arena by Lenovo app is available globally for download in the Microsoft Store.

Lenovo Legion Ultimate Support (LUS):

The Lenovo LUS comes with 24×7 tech support by phone, email, and chat, connect with highly trained and experienced technicians who will advise and guide with optimizing settings, tuning, hardware, and software There are also hubs for gamers only offering Gamer-specific knowledge and expertise.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i come in oatmeal, storm gray, and slate gray colors and are available at INR 1,69,990, INR 1,06,990, and INR 1,14,990 respectively. The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro in storm gray color and Legion Slim 7i will be available at INR 1,44,990, INR 1,64,990, and INR 1,50,990. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i in onyx gray color will be available starting at INR 84,990.

The Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops will be available from 13th July on pre order from Lenovo.com & Lenovo Exclusive stores. The laptops will be available across all online & offline channel partners including Amazon India from Prime Day on 23rd July 2022.