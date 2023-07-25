Lenovo India Unveils Yoga Book 9i that Spotlights Innovation in Unexpected Ways

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today introduced its latest line-up of Yoga laptops, designed to innovate, create, consume, and collaborate in a hybrid world. Launched at an event in New Delhi, the Yoga Book 9i stood as the crown jewel, being a multifaceted dual-screen device that goes all-in with touchscreen inputs and power-packed performance, thereby ‘unleashing limitless possibilities’.

First announced at CES 2023 and winning over 50 awards since launch, the highly anticipated convertible laptop hails a new chapter for Yoga, redefining the category with dual-screen versatility, multi-mode functionality, and superior entertainment capabilities.

Both at home and on the go, people now demand versatile technology that can enable them to do more in all aspects of their lives – whether collaborating across devices or simplifying to fewer. Keeping this in mind, the Yoga Book 9i hails a new chapter for the Yoga portfolio with incredible innovation, premium style, and performance for versatile experiences. Amping up a traditional clamshell laptop form factor, the exceptionally flexible Yoga Book 9i offers dual-screen versatility, multi-mode functionality, and superior entertainment options.

Powered by up to the latest generation of Intel Core™ processors, the Yoga Book 9i enables users to take advantage of a full laptop experience along with the flexibility and multitasking potential of dual screens. The dual-screen technology of this laptop built on the Intel Evo platform, empowers consumers to surf the web and view the image across two full screens with an easy 5-finger motion or work on two separate files simultaneously, they can view both files, one on each screen, for hyper-productivity or watch a video on one screen while taking notes or researching on the second screen at the same time, without interruptions.

Another feather in the hat is the slim and lightweight convertible form factor that offers customers the flexibility to switch seamlessly between laptop, tablet, or tent mode as per their needs. Ideal for hybrid workspaces and meetings, users can use the tent mode to display a slide presentation on one screen while viewing and controlling the presentation from the second screen. Suitable for on-the-go usage, Yoga Book 9i also packs a folio stand enabling customers to work more easily. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard enhances the multi-tasking potential, as does the Lenovo-designed Smart Pen stylus which can be used to further enable and elevate innovation.

The device’s sophisticated software designed by Lenovo, in collaboration with Microsoft, also enhances the user’s potential to work, learn, stream, create, and do light gaming. It allows smart writing and reading features as well as note-taking features for those who are learning from home. Providing an ultimate entertainment experience, the 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and Dolby Vision® HDR deliver ultra-vivid colors, sharper contrast, and richer detail of the visuals. This is clubbed with Dolby Atmos® spatial audio and a 360-degree rotating sound bar featuring Bowers & Wilkins® speakers. It also comes in eco-conscious packaging with cushion materials, gift box, and an outer box all containing 100% recycled paper.

At this event, Lenovo also launched tailor-made devices for performance-focused content creators, Yoga Pro 7i/7, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga 7i/7, and the refreshed Yoga Slim 6. These latest generations of Windows 11 Yoga laptops deliver impressive performance, incredible versatility, and easy mobility in a sleek and portable design. Highlighting the flagship features of the Lenovo Yoga portfolio, these new consumer devices offer innovative engineering for content creators and work-from-home users. Be it enhanced productivity, sleek chassis, portable, thin and light form factor, or extreme flexibility – users have a lot to choose from.

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo’s Yoga is always transforming and purposefully innovating to pre-emptively cater to our audience’s requirements, and our latest devices prove just that. Our hero product of the year, the Yoga Book 9i comes with a unique set of capabilities designed to empower creative minds to craft their own story. In fact, the entire refreshed Yoga range uniquely addresses the wide-ranging, multi-faceted digital and hybrid needs of modern content creators and on-the-go users, and enables them to achieve limitless possibilities.”

The Yoga Book 9i starts at INR 2,24,999 and is available for Pre-Booking on lenovo.com and at Lenovo Exclusive stores starting today. Rest of the new Yoga devices start at INR 74,990 and are available for purchase at Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores now. Customers can also avail attractive offers of cashback up to Rs 10,000 on select credit cards, Product Exchange Bonus up to Rs 10,000 on exchange of old laptop along with attractive finance offers from leading financial institutions.