Lenovo Delivers Extraordinary Levels of Performance, Power and Speed with the Launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5

Lenovo today announced the launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, delivering a new trio of the most technologically advanced desktop workstations the company has ever built. Redesigned from the ground up to exceed today’s most extreme, high-computing workloads across industries, these new workstations feature the latest processor technology from Intel® ranging up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX™ professional GPUs. Additionally, the new workstations boast all-new groundbreaking chassis designs and advanced thermals, as well as BMC capabilities[1] for streamlined remote system monitoring. From virtual reality and mixed reality experiences and virtual production to machine learning, data science, computer aided engineering (CAE), reality capture and AI, these next-generation workstations meet the ever-increasing demands for more power, performance, and speed in a scalable and future-proofed way for this new hybrid-work world.

The ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5 workstations are designed to work within some of the most demanding professionally managed IT workplace environments and provide essential enterprise-grade features and security. Lenovo’s rigorous standards and testing, ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0, ThinkShield support, upgrades to Premier Support and three-year warranty, deliver the peace of mind needed to work confidently and more securely.

The three new workstations will be available starting in May 2023. To learn more about the latest additions to Lenovo’s workstation product portfolio, visit: www.lenovo.com/thinkstations