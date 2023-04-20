Lenovo Announces Exciting ‘Back to School’ Offers on PCs and Notebooks; Addresses the Demand for Premium Educational Devices

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has announced its Back to School (BTS) offers for students across the country. As the new academic session begins, the brand is offering a variety of discounts on laptops and accessories that help enhance the learning experience of students and educators alike. In line with Lenovo’s vision of providing Smarter Technology For All, it understands the demand for premium devices among students, and delivers the most long-lasting and trusted solutions possible for today’s hyperconnected environment at accessible price points.

As per GFK, a global market research company, the BTS sale is the most important sale period for OEMs, coming second to only the festive period (September to November). This sale accounts for 15%-17% of the overall sales of the year. **(except 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions).

Lenovo’s BTS offers are currently live and will be valid until 15th May 2023 across all retail and e-tail channels. Additionally, with the new Lenovo PC Exchange Program, customers can sell their old laptop/ PC in exchange for a new device and get an Exchange Bonus of upto Rs 10,000 over and above the value of the old PC.

Apart from this, Lenovo is also offering attractive discounts on computer accessories during this period. Customers can purchase accessories like H100 Gaming Headset/ M300 RGB Gaming Mouse or Fire Pods Ninja G311/ 600 BT Silent Mouse at just Rs. 499, while buying any gaming PC or non-gaming PC respectively.

Lenovo is also running a limited time offer for Warranty/ADP extension, where customers can get Comprehensive Services worth Rs 19,990 at only Rs 2,999. Under this, customers can avail a three-year extended warranty, three-year premium care and a three-year accidental damage protection (ADP).

Warranty Offer on Lenovo Notebooks

Product Default Services Pay Rs.1,999 Pay Rs.2,999 IdeaPad Slim5 / Flex5 / Gaming3 1Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 1Y premium care + 2 Year Warranty + 2 Year Premium care + 2 Years Additional Warranty + 2 Year Premium Care + 2 Year ADP Legion 5 1Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 1Y premium care + 2 Year Warranty + 2 Year Legion Ultimate Support + 2 Years Additional Warranty + 2 Year Legion Ultimate Support + 2 Year ADP Legion 5 Pro / Legion Slim 7 3Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 1Y LUS – + 2 Year Legion Ultimate Support + 2 Year ADP Legion 5 Pro/ Legion 7 (New) 3Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 3Y LUS – + 2 Year ADP Yoga / IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro 3Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 1Y premium care – + 2 Year Premium Care + 2 Year ADP Yoga (New) 3Yr Warranty + 1Y ADP+ 3Y premium care – + 2 Year ADP

Lenovo’s Buyback Program is applicable for the below category of products:

Series Exchange Top-up Yoga 10,000 Legion 10,000 IdeaPad Flex 5 7,500 IdeaPad Slim 5 7,500

Customers can choose affordable finance schemes so they can own their favorite Lenovo device. They can avail paper finance and digital finance options with select banks and online finance partners like PineLabs, Paytm and Amazon Pay. Customers can get 3 to 24 months EMI with paper finance and 0 to 12 months EMI with digital finance partners. They can also avail 10% instant discount and cashback up to 10,000/- on select series, through PineLabs.

Furthermore, Lenovo will provide a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on IdeaPad Slim 3 Ci5 series through HDFC Bank. With Amazon Pay, further discounts can be availed on Bank or UPI transactions till 30th April, 2023.